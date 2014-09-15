* Gold recovers slightly after dropping to lowest since
January
* Weakness in Asian stocks lends support
* All eyes on Fed meeting this week
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Gold edged higher on Monday
as Asian equities tumbled but the metal continued to struggle
near an eight-month low due to weak physical demand and fears
the Federal Reserve may signal an early interest rate increase
at this week's policy meeting.
The Fed meeting may be pivotal as it debates a potential
overhaul of its guidance on interest rates and seeks to nail
down a plan for quitting its extraordinarily easy monetary
policy.
Investors will parse the U.S. central bank's words closely
for any clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate rise in more
than eight years. An announcement is expected on Wednesday at
the end of the two-day meeting.
Any increase in interest rates would hurt
non-interest-bearing gold and boost the dollar.
"The (Fed) meeting this week will dictate price action for
the precious metals," said Samuel Laughlin, a metals dealer at
MKS Group.
"Market consensus is for a June 2015 rate increase. However,
any Fed comment hinting at an earlier rise would put further
downward pressure on the metals."
Spot gold fell to $1,225.30 an ounce, its lowest
since January, early on Monday before climbing 0.4 percent on
balance to $1,232.75 by 0627 GMT. Last week, gold fell 3 percent
as the dollar index posted its ninth straight weekly gain.
Traders said the small gain could be due to safe-haven bids
after Asian stocks fell to a five-week low due to a batch of
weak data out of China.
Unwinding of some short positions, which have built up
significantly in the past few weeks, could also be a factor in
providing some support on Monday.
But investor sentiment towards gold remains weak, with hedge
funds and money managers cutting bullish futures and option bets
in gold to their lowest in nearly three months, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday.
Dollar strength and weak physical demand are also weighing
on bullion. Asia - the top gold-consuming region - has not shown
too much interest in buying the metal at lower prices as buyers
expect further declines.
"There is still very little interest from China," said ANZ
analyst Victor Thianpiriya. China is the biggest buyer of gold
and robust buying in the country could lend support to global
gold prices.
Thianpiriya said the sluggish demand was not, however,
isolated to China.
PRICES AT 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1232.75 4.62 0.38
Spot silver 18.58 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1366.58 6.28 0.46
Spot palladium 841 7.3 0.88
Comex gold 1233.5 2 0.16
Comex silver 18.63 0.024 0.13
Euro 1.2955
DXY 84.213
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Alan Raybould)