* Short covering lifts gold prices
* Market skittish about Fed policy meeting
* Silver ETF holdings rise to record high
* Coming up: U.S. producer prices Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 Gold rose on Monday
after weak Chinese factory data, but the precious metal hovered
just above an eight-month low as investors worried that the
Federal Reserve may start hinting at plans to raise U.S.
interest rates sooner than expected.
Gold prices fell early in the session, but bounced as the
S&P 500 equities index edged lower after data showed
China's factory output grew in August at the weakest pace in
nearly six years.
Growth in other sectors also cooled, raising fears the
world's second-largest economy may risk a sharp slowdown unless
Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.
Investors will watch the Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) as it starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Some
believe the Fed could signal that it may begin raising rates
sooner than mid-2015, the current target for many economists.
"The combination of increased shorts and low volume for gold
ahead of the FOMC meeting may indicate that investors have built
up expectations for a degree of hawkish tone in the upcoming
FOMC statement," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst
at HSBC.
Spot gold was last up 0.4 percent at $1,233.20 an
ounce by 3:11 p.m. EDT. Early in the session, it fell to its
lowest since January at $1,225.30.
U.S. COMEX gold futures settled up $3.60 at $1,235.10
an ounce.
Support for gold came from lower equities and the unwinding
of some short positions built in the past few weeks. Gold is
usually considered a hedge against risk, but its price could be
pressured if the Fed raises interest rates, giving investors a
better return on fixed-income assets.
In the physical gold market, imports in India, the world's
second-largest gold user behind China, rose to $2.04 billion in
August, up 175 percent from a year earlier.
Silver inched up 0.1 percent at $18.58 an ounce. On
Friday, silver touched its lowest since June 2013.
Holdings at the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rose to a record high as a pullback
in prices prompted long-term retail investors to increase
purchases of the precious metal.
Platinum fell 0.2 percent to $1,357.25 an ounce,
while palladium was down 0.2 percent at $831.75.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Keiron Henderson, David Goodman and David Gregorio)