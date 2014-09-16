* Gold adds to small overnight gains
* But still only about $10 away from eight-month low
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Gold added to small overnight
gains on Tuesday as investors adjusted positions ahead of a key
Federal Reserve policy meeting but they refrained from placing
any big bets, awaiting clues on when the U.S. central bank could
raise interest rates.
Markets are eyeing the Fed's words closely for any clues on
the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of gold, a
non-interest bearing asset.
Some believe the Fed could signal that it may begin raising
rates sooner than mid-2015, the current target for many
economists.
The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet later in the day,
with an announcement expected on Wednesday.
Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,235.80 an ounce
by 0636 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in
the previous session, before recovering to close up 0.4 percent
on weaker equities.
"The price gain we are seeing is from some position covering
ahead of the Fed statement," said one Singapore-based precious
metals trader. "But it will face resistance at $1,240 and
continue to be hurt by the stronger dollar."
The dollar has been strengthening recently on hopes for an
earlier-than-expected rate hike, and any further gains could
send gold lower.
The dollar index is hovering near a 14-month high
after posting its ninth straight weekly gain on Friday.
"We remain biased to further downside (for gold prices),
with the market appearing to be entering a period of sustained
dollar strength, which will be a significant headwind for the
gold price," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Investors were looking to physical demand is Asia to lend
support. The recent drop in prices failed to attract consumers
in a robust way, dealers said, though buying picked up slightly.
In top buyer China, daily trading volumes of 99.99 percent
purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit a
two-week high on Monday. Premiums climbed to about $4-$5 an
ounce, from $2-$3 last week.
PRICES AT 0636 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1235.8 3.06 0.25
Spot silver 18.64 0.07 0.38
Spot platinum 1360.49 0.19 0.01
Spot palladium 836.25 2.55 0.31
Comex gold 1236.5 1.4 0.11
Comex silver 18.71 0.09 0.48
Euro 1.2934
DXY 84.292
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)