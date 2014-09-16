* Gold still about $10 away from 8-month low
* Silver gains lift market out of oversold conditions
* Gold lease rates hit 17-month low as hedging eases
* Coming up: U.S. Fed policy statement Wednesday
(Adds comment, byline, updates market activities; changes
dateline to NEW YORK to dateline)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 16 Gold rose on Tuesday as
a weaker dollar and rallying crude oil prices prompted bullion
investors to cover bearish bets ahead of a closely watched
policy statement by the Federal Reserve.
Silver outperformed gold, as a technical indicator showed
Tuesday's gains sent the white metal out of oversold conditions.
The Fed opened its two-day meeting earlier in the day, with
an announcement scheduled for Wednesday. Some analysts believe
the Fed could signal it may begin raising rates sooner than
mid-2015, the current consensus target.
Despite Tuesday's gain, gold was within $10 to its
eight-month low, with investors unwilling to place big bets as
they awaited clues on the timing of the next U.S. interest rate
hike.
The recent drop in prices failed to attract any robust
physical buying from Asia, the world's biggest gold-consuming
region, dealers said.
"Some bargain hunters may nibble at these prices hoping for
year-end holiday demand for jewelry," said George Gero, vice
president at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1,235.29
an ounce by 3:53 p.m. EDT (1953 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $1.60 an ounce at $1,236.70.
Any increase in interest rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, also seen as a hedge
against inflation brought by central bank actions.
In top buyer China, daily trading volume of 99.99 percent
purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit a
two-week high on Monday. Premiums climbed to about $4-$5 an
ounce, compared with $2-$3 last week.
The cost to lease gold fell to its lowest since April 2013
on Tuesday, reflecting lackluster interest for gold miners and
market participants to hedge against bullion's price risks,
analysts said.
Silver was up 0.6 percent at $18.68 an ounce. The
14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose to 31.3 on Tuesday
from 25 on Monday, Reuters data shows. While RSI at under 30
suggests oversold conditions, a reading above 70 indicates a
market is overbought.
Platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,362.74 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.6 percent to $839.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Holmes, G Crosse, Pravin Char and Dale Hudson)