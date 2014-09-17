SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Gold was little changed at
over $1,230 an ounce on Wednesday as investors were biding their
time ahead of a Federal Reserve statement later in the day,
keenly watched for clues on when the U.S. central bank will
increase interest rates.
The metal is only about $10 away from an eight-month low hit
earlier this week on fears the Fed would raise rates sooner than
expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,234.90 an ounce by 0035
GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* After hitting an eight-month low of $1,225.30 on Monday,
the metal has gained slightly as investors adjust their
positions ahead of the Fed statement.
* The Fed opened its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with an
announcement scheduled for Wednesday. Some analysts believe it
could signal it may begin raising rates sooner than mid-2015,
the current consensus target.
* Any increase in interest rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, also seen as a hedge
against inflation brought by central bank actions.
* Bearish investor sentiment was reflected in the flows of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 4.18 tonnes to
784.22 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Physical demand in Asia has failed to pick up in any
significant way as consumers expect a further drop in prices,
adding further pressure on gold.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday,
having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours
before the Fed offers its latest guidance on interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation, Final Aug
1230 U.S. Inflation Aug
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep
1800 Federal Reserve issues statement after policy meeting
1830 Fed chairperson Janet Yellen holds news conference
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1234.9 -0.04 0
Spot silver 18.69 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1361.75 1.55 0.11
Spot palladium 838.68 -0.32 -0.04
Comex gold 1235.8 -0.9 -0.07
Comex silver 18.715 -0.006 -0.03
Euro 1.2954
DXY 84.115
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)