By Josephine Mason and Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Gold prices fell more than 1
percent to fresh eight-month lows on Wednesday as the dollar
rallied and investors worried about forecasts that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may be readying for faster pace of interest rate
hikes than previously projected.
While the Fed's renewed pledge in its policy statement to
keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" boosted
the dollar and U.S. equities, bullion reversed small earlier
gains after the Fed forecasts signalled earlier-than-expected
increases in interest rates next year.
"The market seems to be focused on the so-called 'dots'
where they look at the FOMC's interest rate forecast. That's
what the market is looking at despite a pretty even, perhaps
dovish result and presser," said Tai Wong, director, metals
trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
For the end of next year, the Fed's median projection was
1.375 percent, compared to 1.125 percent in June, while the
end-2016 projection moved up to 2.875 percent from 2.50 percent.
For 2017, the median stood at 3.75 percent - the level officials
see as neither stimulative nor restrictive.
Trading was choppy after the statement and throughout Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's news conference, but heavy selling
"smacked" futures to fresh lows at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT) not
seen since January, Wong said.
Ending two straight days of gains, spot gold was down
1.0 percent at $1,223.78 an ounce by 4:46 p.m. EDT (2046 GMT).
Earlier in the session, prices had pierced its previous
8-month low hit on Monday to trade as low as $1,221.46 per
ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
at $1,235.9 an ounce, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close at
$1,236.70.
"The FOMC minutes made it clear the trend for higher rates
are very much in play," said Bill O'Neill, a partner at
commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey.
Further gains in gold were limited after the Labor
Department said earlier U.S. consumer prices fell for the first
time in nearly 1-1/2 years in August and underlying inflation
pressures were muted.
Bearish investor sentiment was reflected in the flows of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 4.18 tonnes to
784.22 tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.23
percent at $18.57 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.84 percent
to $1,356.25 an ounce, while palladium also fell 0.8
percent to $838.25.50.
