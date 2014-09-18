* Lower U.S. initial jobless claims boost dollar, pressure
gold
* Dollar index at four-year high
* China buying picks up with lower prices
* Coming up: U.S. Conference Board index of leading
indicators


By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 18 Gold rebounded on
Thursday, as investors bought back their bearish bets after
speculation over an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve sent bullion prices to a 8-1/2-month
low.
Bullion prices were pressured earlier in the day after data
showed U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected, suggesting a
firming labor market, a trend seen as supportive of economic
growth.
Follow-through selling also weighed on gold a day after the
U.S. central bank renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near
zero for a "considerable time," but indicated it may raise
borrowing costs faster than expected once it starts moving.
Analysts said that gold prices look vulnerable to a further
fall as the U.S. dollar index climbed to its strongest
level in more than four years and as U.S. equities ended at
fresh record highs on Thursday.
"Today is a short-covering rally, but I think this could be
a 'dead cat bounce.' If this follow-through doesn't hold, we can
retest the $1,200 support again," said Eli Tesfaye, senior
market strategist at Chicago-based RJO Futures.
Spot gold fell to its lowest since Jan. 2 at
$1,216.01 an ounce early on Thursday and was last up 0.2 percent
at $1,224.81 by 4:16 p.m. EDT (2016 GMT). The metal had lost 1
percent in the previous session.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
70 cents lower at $1,226.90 an ounce, with trading volume around
25 percent above the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
The dollar rose to its highest since July 2010 against a
basket of currencies after the Fed raised its projections for
rates over the next two years and announced a further $10
billion reduction in its monthly bond purchases, leaving the
program on course to end next month.
Before Thursday, gold had dropped in four out of six
sessions on worries of an early U.S. rate increase. The precious
metal has benefited from low borrowing costs in the years after
the 2007-09 financial crisis, as these encouraged investors to
put money into the non-interest-bearing metal.
But as the U.S. economy normalizes and interest rates are
projected to rise, gold investment demand is unlikely to return
in the West, Thomson Reuters GFMS said in its 2014 Interim Gold
Report.
In the physical market, premiums in top buyer China picked
up on Thursday, climbing to $5-$6 an ounce, up from about $4 in
the previous session.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $18.51 an ounce, having touched its lowest since June
2013 at $18.27. Platinum edged down 0.1 percent at
$1,341.75 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.3 percent to
$826.50.
1616 EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1226.90 -9.00 -0.7 1216.30 1228.70 141,061
US Silver DEC 18.517 -0.217 -1.2 18.270 18.620 42,515
US Plat OCT 1349.50 -12.70 -0.9 1340.00 1352.50 13,646
US Pall DEC 831.65 -7.40 -0.9 820.20 834.10 4,752
Gold 1224.81 1.82 0.1 1216.60 1227.80
Silver 18.510 0.040 0.2 18.320 18.610
Platinum 1341.75 -1.65 -0.1 1342.50 1350.50
Palladium 826.50 -2.70 -0.3 821.50 831.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 146,536 119,389 155,187 15.28 -0.47
US Silver 44,466 48,028 52,668 18.16 0.03
US Platinum 19,415 11,645 11,947 14 -0.24
US Palladium 4,772 8,628 6,181 21.99 0.10
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Michael Urquhart, Dale Hudson and G Crosse)