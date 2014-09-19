SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold held above its lowest in 8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal. Investors were also eyeing the results of Scotland's independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar, which was already trading near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.64 an ounce by 0037 GMT, poised for a 0.3 percent drop for the week. * On Thursday, the metal fell to $1,216.01 - its lowest since early January - before recovering modestly to close up 0.2 percent. * Gold came under selling pressure after the Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time." * Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. * Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in August was an aberration. * At least 15 companies have expressed interest in replacing the century-old London gold benchmark, with a new system seen in place by the end of 2014 as banks effectively call time on the current process, two sources familiar with the matter said. * China launched a gold exchange open to foreign players for the first time on Thursday, putting the world's top bullion buyer on track to win a race to set the benchmark price in Asia. * In mining news, Mali plans to boost funding opportunities for its artisanal miners and to improve the policing of a sector that produces about a third of the country's gold exports, officials said on Thursday at the start of a mining reform meeting. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort from a poll showing support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Aug 0800 Euro zone Current account July 1400 U.S. Leading index Aug PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224.64 -0.55 -0.04 Spot silver 18.49 0.02 0.11 Spot platinum 1344.25 0.85 0.06 Spot palladium 828.72 1.72 0.21 Comex gold 1225.4 -1.5 -0.12 Comex silver 18.525 0.008 0.04 Euro 1.2915 DXY 84.278 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)