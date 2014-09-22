SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Gold was stuck near its
lowest since January on Monday on fears that a stronger dollar
and an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates would
dim the metal's appeal.
With the dollar index logging its tenth straight weekly gain
last week, other precious metals were also weak. Silver was
trading close to a four-year low, while platinum fell to its
lowest since December.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up to $1,217.60 an ounce by 0032
GMT, but kept close to Friday's 1,213.61 - its lowest since
early January.
* Silver was flat and held close to a four-year low
of $17.71 reached in the previous session.
* Platinum hit fresh nine-month lows of $1,326.55
early on Monday, before recovering modestly. Palladium
edged up 0.4 percent.
* Gold has been under pressure recently as speculation has
mounted that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates
sooner than expected on the back of a strong economy.
* The Fed last week renewed its pledge to keep interest
rates near zero for a "considerable time", but also indicated it
could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts
moving.
* Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
* Investor interest has dipped as seen in recent flows of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The ETF's holdings fell 7.78 tonnes to
776.44 tonnes on Friday - its lowest since December 2008.
* Hedge funds and money managers also decreased their
bullish futures and option bets in gold, and they switched
silver into a net short position for the first time since
mid-June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the
Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's
biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle
sooner-than-expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial orders July
1230 U.S. National activity index Aug
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1217.6 1.41 0.12
Spot silver 17.77 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1334.1 0.85 0.06
Spot palladium 813.25 3.25 0.4
Comex gold 1218.2 1.6 0.13
Comex silver 17.8 -0.044 -0.25
Euro 1.2844
DXY 84.674
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)