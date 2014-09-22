* Silver drops more than 2 pct to lowest since 2010
* Gold drops below $1,210/oz
* Technicals for gold and silver weak - traders
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Silver's sell-off extended to
a second session on Monday, with the metal tumbling to a
four-year low, as investors unwound long positions amid strength
in the dollar and the possibility of a sooner-than-expected U.S.
rate hike.
Weakness in gold, which fell to its lowest since January and
was edging close to breaking below $1,200 an ounce, also weighed
on silver and other precious metals.
The precious metals group has seen sharp losses in recent
days as the dollar index hit a 4-year high last week on
expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of
its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected.
"It is hard to get too excited about the precious metals
group at this stage, as poor and uninspiring technicals will
likely continue to exert pressure on prices," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
Spot silver slid to $17.30 an ounce - its lowest
since June 2010, while spot gold dipped to $1,208.36 -
its lowest since early January - before recovering modestly to
trade at $1,211.96 by 0649 GMT.
Platinum hit fresh nine-month lows of $1,322.30 on
Monday. Palladium also slipped and is down about $100
since hitting a 13-1/2-year high on Sept. 1.
"It looks like we can see further long liquidation for
silver," said one precious metals trader in Sydney. "The next
key support at $16.60. And if we do trade under $17, there will
be significant stop-loss orders around that level."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday
also showed that hedge funds and money managers switched silver
into a net short position for the first time since mid-June.
"Gold is also vulnerable to the downside," the trader said.
"Immediate support is at $1,200, also a key psychological level,
then $1,180."
Gold's recent losses have erased almost all of its 2014
gains, with the metal now up only 0.7 percent from last year,
when it lost 28 percent of its value.
Gold has been under pressure recently as speculation has
mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest
rates sooner than expected on a strong economy.
Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
Investor interest has dipped as seen in recent flows of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The ETF's holdings fell 7.78 tonnes to
776.44 tonnes on Friday - its lowest since December 2008.
PRICES AT 0649 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1211.96 -4.23 -0.35
Spot silver 17.51 -0.25 -1.41
Spot platinum 1328 -5.25 -0.39
Spot palladium 803.43 -6.57 -0.81
Comex gold 1212.7 -3.9 -0.32
Comex silver 17.53 -0.314 -1.76
Euro 1.2857
DXY 84.614
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)