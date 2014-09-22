* Silver prices drop to lowest since mid-2010

* Gold eyes key chart support at $1,180/oz, June 2013 low

* Comex, ETF data suggest weak investment demand for metals

* Coming up: US monthly home prices Tuesday (Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 Gold prices inched up on Monday on short-covering after a dollar rise and technical selling sent the precious metal to its weakest since early January earlier in the day.

Silver also nearly erased earlier losses after falling to a four-year low.

Precious metals tumbled last week as the dollar rallied to a four-year high against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. On Monday, the dollar index rose 0.1 percent.

A string of encouraging U.S. economic indicators have pressured gold's safe-haven appeal. On Monday, U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in August as potential buyers stepped away from the market, but economists said the decline did not signal renewed weakness in the housing sector.

"Given how poorly (gold) trades and the lack of building blocks to support it as well as the break lower on silver, we suspect a bearish break through $1,180 can be seen next," said Tom Fitzpatrick, analyst at CitiFX, Citigroup's technical research unit in New York.

Spot gold touched a low of $1,208.36 an ounce, then inched up 0.1 percent to $1,216.89 by 2:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT).

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $1.30 an ounce at $1,217.90, with trading volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Bullion's ability to hold above near-term support at $1,210 triggered some physical demand from Chinese buyers, said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge.

Silver hit $17.30 an ounce, its lowest since June 2010, as a broad retreat led by copper weighed on expected industrial demand for the white metal, analysts said.

It was later up 0.2 percent at $17.80 an ounce.

Higher U.S. interest rates boost the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. A drop in rates by the U.S. central bank to record lows during the financial crisis was a key factor in sending gold prices to a record $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011.

Investor interest has dipped. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 7.78 tonnes to 776.44 tonnes on Friday, its lowest since December 2008.

Gold's recent losses have erased almost all of its gains this year, with the metal now up about 1 percent from last year, when it lost 28 percent of its value.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,323.30 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 1.5 percent to $791.80 an ounce.

2:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1217.90 1.30 0.1 1208.80 1221.00 124,001 US Silver DEC 17.774 -0.070 -0.4 17.325 17.865 70,552 US Plat OCT 1330.20 -7.10 -0.5 1327.00 1338.20 14,241 US Pall DEC 803.15 -9.45 -1.2 801.25 816.60 4,561 Gold 1216.89 0.70 0.1 1208.36 1220.34 Silver 17.800 0.040 0.2 17.380 17.890 Platinum 1323.30 -9.95 -0.7 1329.00 1335.50 Palladium 797.80 -12.20 -1.5 802.00 814.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 128,528 121,823 155,209 16.88 0.69 US Silver 73,561 48,010 52,607 22.54 5.07 US Platinum 20,299 11,981 12,000 13.38 -1.11 US Palladium 4,592 8,453 6,181 21.36 -0.63 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, David Goodman and James Dalgleish and Jeffrey Benkoe)