SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold was stuck near January
lows on Tuesday, hurt by outflows from the top bullion backed
exchange-traded fund as investors adjust positions in
anticipation of higher interest rates in the United States and
further strength in the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,215.56 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, not too far from a near nine-month low of $1,208.36
reached in the previous session.
* Silver ticked up slightly to $17.75, though still
close to a four-year low of $17.30 hit on Monday.
* Investors pulled out of SPDR Gold Trust, the top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, for a second day in a row,
with the fund's holdings falling to 1.79 tonnes to 774.65 tonnes
on Monday - its lowest since December 2008.
* The fund is a good representation of investor sentiment
due to the size of its holdings.
* Traders believe gold could extend the slide to below
$1,200 and possibly to 2013 lows of $1,180.
* They were eyeing economic data from China - the top
consumer of bullion - later in the day for its impact on the
stock markets.
* Bullion's appeal has been hurt as the dollar hovers nears
a four-year high against a basket of major currencies as
speculation mounts that the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase
interest rates sooner than expected.
* Any rise in interest rates would hurt gold, a non-interest
bearing asset.
* Strong economic data and easing geopolitical tensions have
also weighed on gold's safe-haven appeal.
* Though physical buying in Asia has seen a spike, it has
not been enough to lend support to prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a periodic bout of
angst over China combined with the U.S. dollar's recent meteoric
run combined to pile pressure on commodity prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Sep
0600 France Detailed GDP Q2
0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index July
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1215.56 0.87 0.07
Spot silver 17.75 0.05 0.28
Spot platinum 1324.5 5.8 0.44
Spot palladium 801 3.5 0.44
Comex gold 1216.4 -1.5 -0.12
Comex silver 17.735 -0.039 -0.22
Euro 1.2848
DXY 84.691
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)