* U.S., Arab allies attack extremist targets in Syria
* Gold gives up sharp gains overnight
* SPDR holdings fall to lowest since December 2008
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 23 Gold rose on Tuesday
after the first U.S.-led airstrikes against Islamic State and
other militants inside Syria, but early gains evaporated amid a
lack of followthrough buying.
The yellow metal's failure to rally further and technical
weakness suggested gold prices are vulnerable to losses,
analysts said.
Bullion rose as much as 1.6 percent in overnight trade on
news the United States and its Arab allies bombed Syria, killing
scores of Islamic State fighters and members of a separate al
Qaeda-linked group, opening a new front against militants by
joining Syria's three-year-old civil war.
"Gold's response was anemic - The market was unable to
expand its rally overnight after the U.S. bombing at the ISIS
sites in Syria. I think the market is headed for more losses and
could fall toward $1,150," said Bill O'Neill, partner at
commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,222.31 an ounce by
2:02 p.m. EDT (1802 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week high at
$1,234.80.
In just the previous day, bullion fell to its lowest since
Jan. 2 at $1,208.36.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $4.10 to $1,222 an ounce.
The metal gained support after euro zone data showed
business activity was expanding at a slightly weaker pace than
expected in September.
Meanwhile, mixed economic data in China also fueled gold's
overnight rally. China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
picked up some momentum in September even as factory employment
slumped to a 5-1/2-year low, a potential source of worry for the
country's Communist leaders who prize social stability.
Technical selling could further pressure gold after spot's
50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average, a
bearish formation known as a "death cross," for the first time
since the end of May.
Investor sentiment remained fragile after gains made
throughout the year were wiped out in the past few sessions on
prospects of higher U.S. interest rates.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell to their lowest level since December
2008 at 774.65 tonnes on Monday.
Silver rose 0.3 percent to $17.76 an ounce after
slipping to a four-year low of $17.30 on Monday.
Platinum was up 0.8 percent to $1,328.74 an ounce,
and palladium gained 1.9 percent to $812.47 an ounce.
