SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Gold slipped for a third day
in four on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar and upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data kept prices near their lowest since January
and prompted investors to pull out of bullion funds.
U.S.-led strikes against militants in Syria failed to spur
follow-through safe-haven demand for gold after small gains on
Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,221.04 an
ounce by 0052 GMT, after rising in the previous session on a
weaker dollar and some safe-haven buying. The metal had risen
over 1.5 percent on Tuesday, but pared gains to close up 0.7
percent.
* The United States and its Arab allies bombed militant
groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing scores of
Islamic State fighters, members of a separate al Qaeda-linked
group and opening a new front amid shifting Middle East
alliances.
* Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during
times of political uncertainty.
* The U.S. dollar eased against other major currencies on
profit-taking on Tuesday after a 10-week winning streak. But the
dollar index recovered and was trading near a four-year peak on
Wednesday.
* Investor interest in gold remained weak despite a small
overnight gain in prices. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2
tonnes to 773.45 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since December
2008.
* While the dollar strength has been a major factor in
recent days for the weakness in gold, strong U.S. economic data
- which has fuelled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate
hike - has also hurt.
* Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity
hovered at a near 4-1/2-year high in September and factory
employment surged, supporting views of sturdy economic growth
this quarter.
* The technical picture also looked bleak for gold, with
traders expecting prices to dip below the key psychological
level of $1,200 an ounce.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, underpinned by safe-haven
buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in Syria.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep
0800 Italy Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. New home sales Aug
PRICES AT 0052 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1221.04 -1.65 -0.13
Spot silver 17.73 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1331.2 6.8 0.51
Spot palladium 814.22 2.22 0.27
Comex gold 1221.9 -0.1 -0.01
Comex silver 17.75 -0.029 -0.16
Euro 1.2848
DXY 84.685
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)