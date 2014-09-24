SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Gold slipped for a third day in four on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar and upbeat U.S. manufacturing data kept prices near their lowest since January and prompted investors to pull out of bullion funds. U.S.-led strikes against militants in Syria failed to spur follow-through safe-haven demand for gold after small gains on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,221.04 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after rising in the previous session on a weaker dollar and some safe-haven buying. The metal had risen over 1.5 percent on Tuesday, but pared gains to close up 0.7 percent. * The United States and its Arab allies bombed militant groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing scores of Islamic State fighters, members of a separate al Qaeda-linked group and opening a new front amid shifting Middle East alliances. * Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during times of political uncertainty. * The U.S. dollar eased against other major currencies on profit-taking on Tuesday after a 10-week winning streak. But the dollar index recovered and was trading near a four-year peak on Wednesday. * Investor interest in gold remained weak despite a small overnight gain in prices. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to 773.45 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since December 2008. * While the dollar strength has been a major factor in recent days for the weakness in gold, strong U.S. economic data - which has fuelled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike - has also hurt. * Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity hovered at a near 4-1/2-year high in September and factory employment surged, supporting views of sturdy economic growth this quarter. * The technical picture also looked bleak for gold, with traders expecting prices to dip below the key psychological level of $1,200 an ounce. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, underpinned by safe-haven buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in Syria. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 0800 Italy Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. New home sales Aug PRICES AT 0052 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1221.04 -1.65 -0.13 Spot silver 17.73 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1331.2 6.8 0.51 Spot palladium 814.22 2.22 0.27 Comex gold 1221.9 -0.1 -0.01 Comex silver 17.75 -0.029 -0.16 Euro 1.2848 DXY 84.685 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)