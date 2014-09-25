* Dollar index climbs to four-year high
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Gold extended losses on
Thursday, dropping towards its lowest since early January, as
robust U.S. economic data curbed the metal's safe-haven appeal
and the dollar index rallied to four-year highs.
Investors will be watching more U.S. data due later on
Thursday, including durable goods orders for August, to gauge
the strength of the world's largest economy and the implications
for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and the dollar.
Markets fear strong data could prompt the Fed to raise
interest rates soon, a move that would affect
non-interest-yielding assets such as bullion.
Asian stocks slipped despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
"The equity markets (have) been strong despite recent
losses. This is keeping a rotational shift in funds from going
into gold," HSBC analysts said in a note.
"Further dollar or equity gains could push gold below
$1,200, which may trigger additional momentum selling," they
said, adding that physical demand had so far kept prices from
falling below that key psychological level.
Spot gold tumbled to $1,208.66 an ounce, before
recovering slightly to $1,210.60 by 0638 GMT. It is not far from
an 8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier in the week.
Silver, platinum and palladium fell
over 1 percent, tracking gold and a stronger dollar.
The dollar was boosted by data on Wednesday that showed
sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged in August to their
highest level in more than six years, a sign the housing
recovery remains on course.
A slump in the euro also helped the dollar, which scaled
four-year highs on Thursday against a basket of major
currencies. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed
a pledge to keep monetary policy loose for an extended period.
Gold has fallen about 6 percent this month, on course for
its biggest monthly loss since June 2013. The metal has erased
nearly all its gains for the year due to fears of a U.S. rate
rise and the strengthening dollar.
Physical demand has been subdued this year after a record
2013, when prices slumped by 28 percent, although demand has
picked up in recent weeks.
The U.S. Mint has sold nearly 50,000 ounces of American
Eagle gold coins so far in September, almost double its total in
August, due to the sharp drop in gold prices.
Buying in top consumers China and India could pick up soon
due to the onset of festivals and the wedding season.
News of central bank purchases failed to support gold
prices. Russia added to its gold holdings for a fifth month in a
row in August, while Kazakhstan raised its holdings by nearly
800,000 ounces, data from the International Monetary Fund showed
on Thursday.
PRICES AT 0638 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1210.6 -6.09 -0.5
Spot silver 17.41 -0.24 -1.36
Spot platinum 1298.75 -15.15 -1.15
Spot palladium 805.25 -9.15 -1.12
Comex gold 1211 -8.5 -0.7
Comex silver 17.43 -0.272 -1.54
Euro 1.2759
DXY 85.186
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin,
Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)