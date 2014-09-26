(Corrects 7th paragraph to say China's net gold imports rose in
August, not fell)
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold retained overnight gains
on Friday and looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on
weaker equities, but it continued to be in danger of breaking
below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar was poised for
an eleventh week of gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,223.10 an ounce by 0035
GMT, on track for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week.
* Gold rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, rebounding sharply from
a nine-month low touched earlier in the session, as a sharp
sell-off in U.S. equities prompted investors to buy bullion as a
safe haven.
* Investors will be focused on the U.S. GDP data to be
released later today to gauge the strength of the economy and
its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
* Strong data could prompt the Fed to increase rates faster
and sooner than expected. An increase in rates could hurt
non-interest-bearing bullion, and boost the dollar further.
* Traders believe gold is still susceptible to falling below
$1,200 - a key psychological level - which could trigger further
selling.
* Gold got little support from the physical markets. China's
net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose in August from
a three-year low in July, data showed on
Thursday.
* Britain plans to extend laws criminalising the rigging of
Libor interest rates to seven other financial benchmarks -
including gold and silver fixes - by the end of this year, the
finance ministry said on Thursday.
* The London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday it
appointed Citigroup as a market maker, underscoring the bank's
ambitions to expand into the precious metals sector while others
are exiting due to regulatory concerns.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Friday after a
sharp drop on Wall Street, and the dollar index edged away from
a four-year peak hit in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct
0600 Germany Import prices Aug
0645 France Consumer confidence Sep
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1223.1 0.66 0.05
Spot silver 17.51 0.05 0.29
Spot platinum 1313.6 7.85 0.6
Spot palladium 799.93 0.18 0.02
Comex gold 1223.8 1.9 0.16
Comex silver 17.535 0.097 0.56
Euro 1.2753
DXY 85.147
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)