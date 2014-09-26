* Dollar holds near 4-year highs vs basket of currencies
* Global shares, S&P up after selloff
* US economy grows at fastest rate in 2-1/2 years in 2nd qtr
* Coming up: U.S. personal income Monday
(Updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 26 Gold fell on Friday as
a dollar-driven rally encouraged by U.S. economic growth dimmed
bullion's investment appeal, sending the metal's prices toward a
key support level at $1,200 an ounce.
The S&P 500 equities index climbed 0.6 percent after
data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2
years in the second quarter with all sectors contributing to the
jump in output in a bullish signal for the remainder of the
year.
Bullion posted its fourth consecutive weekly loss, its
longest losing streak since April 2013, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve indicated it could raise interest rates sooner than
expected earlier this month.
"People are going into the dollar today and that's the main
driver weighing down on gold," said Michael Matousek, head
trader at San Antonio-based U.S. Global Investors with about $1
billion in assets under management.
"Also, less monetary easing means less inflation and less
opportunities for an immediate rally in gold," he said.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,214.67 an ounce
by 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT).
The metal fell to a nine-month low of $1,206.85 on Thursday,
before rebounding due to a sharp selloff in U.S. equities, which
prompted investors to seek refuge in perceived safer assets such
as bullion.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $6.50 at $1,215.40 an ounce.
The Commerce Department raised its estimate of gross
domestic product to show the economy expanded at a 4.6 percent
annual rate, in line with expectations and the best performance
since the fourth quarter of 2011.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies
was up 0.5 percent, putting the U.S. unit on track for an 11th
week of gains.
Technical selling could further pressure gold after spot's
50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average last
week, a bearish formation known as a "death cross," for the
first time since the end of May.
Bullion investors closely monitored the U.S. Treasuries
market after Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross said he
would be joining rival Janus Capital Group, which spurred
concerns of investor redemptions at the world's largest bond
fund manager.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 percent
to $17.51 an ounce.
Platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,295 an ounce, having
earlier hit its lowest since June 2013 at $1,293.70. Palladium
was down 2.8 percent at $777.25 an ounce, having fallen
to its lowest since late April at $774.60.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, Jane Baird, Tom Brown and Diane Craft)