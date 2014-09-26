* Dollar holds near 4-year highs vs basket of currencies

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 26 Gold fell on Friday as a dollar-driven rally encouraged by U.S. economic growth dimmed bullion's investment appeal, sending the metal's prices toward a key support level at $1,200 an ounce.

The S&P 500 equities index climbed 0.6 percent after data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter with all sectors contributing to the jump in output in a bullish signal for the remainder of the year.

Bullion posted its fourth consecutive weekly loss, its longest losing streak since April 2013, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could raise interest rates sooner than expected earlier this month.

"People are going into the dollar today and that's the main driver weighing down on gold," said Michael Matousek, head trader at San Antonio-based U.S. Global Investors with about $1 billion in assets under management.

"Also, less monetary easing means less inflation and less opportunities for an immediate rally in gold," he said.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,214.67 an ounce by 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT).

The metal fell to a nine-month low of $1,206.85 on Thursday, before rebounding due to a sharp selloff in U.S. equities, which prompted investors to seek refuge in perceived safer assets such as bullion.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.50 at $1,215.40 an ounce.

The Commerce Department raised its estimate of gross domestic product to show the economy expanded at a 4.6 percent annual rate, in line with expectations and the best performance since the fourth quarter of 2011.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.5 percent, putting the U.S. unit on track for an 11th week of gains.

Technical selling could further pressure gold after spot's 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average last week, a bearish formation known as a "death cross," for the first time since the end of May.

Bullion investors closely monitored the U.S. Treasuries market after Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross said he would be joining rival Janus Capital Group, which spurred concerns of investor redemptions at the world's largest bond fund manager.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 percent to $17.51 an ounce.

Platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,295 an ounce, having earlier hit its lowest since June 2013 at $1,293.70. Palladium was down 2.8 percent at $777.25 an ounce, having fallen to its lowest since late April at $774.60. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jane Baird, Tom Brown and Diane Craft)