SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses to a
second session on Monday, dropping towards a nine-month low, as
robust U.S. economic data and a stronger dollar curbed demand
for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,217.57 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
The metal isn't too far from a nine-month low of $1,206.85 hit
last week.
* Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. The Commerce
Department raised its estimate of growth in gross domestic
product to a 4.6 percent annual rate from the 4.2 percent pace
reported last month.
* Gold, often seen as a safe-haven investment during times
of economic uncertainty, fell as the dollar gained in strength
with the data, posting its eleventh weekly gain in a row against
a basket of major currencies.
* Investor interest in gold remained slim as world equities
also gained.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to
772.25 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures
and option bets in gold to their smallest since January in the
week up to Sept. 23, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday.
* Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1
percent, while silver and platinum eased.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* High-profile investor Bill Gross's departure from Pimco
shook the bond market on Friday, while world stock markets and
the dollar rose following data showing the U.S. economy grew at
its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Personal income Aug
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1217.57 -1.44 -0.12
Spot silver 17.55 -0.06 -0.34
Spot platinum 1296.24 -0.76 -0.06
Spot palladium 780.25 8.15 1.06
Comex gold 1218.4 3 0.25
Comex silver 17.585 0.048 0.27
Euro 1.2681
DXY 85.641
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)