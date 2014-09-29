* Gold steady as Asian shares slip
* Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters clash with police
* HK gold retail sales could take a hit during holiday -
dealer
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold recovered from early
losses on Monday after Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters
clashed with police, keeping Asian stocks on edge and boosting
bullion's appeal as a safe haven, though the strength in the
dollar kept the metal's gains in check.
Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas
and police baton charges to stand firm in the centre of the
global financial hub in the worst unrest there since China took
back control of the former British colony two decades ago.
Gold, seen as an alternative investment during times of
political instability, got a boost as Hong Kong shares sank more
than 2 percent, while Asian stocks tumbled to a four-month low.
Some bullion dealers, however, were worried that retail
sales in Hong Kong, a hot spot for tourists from mainland China,
could take a hit because of the protests, especially during the
one-week National Day holiday that begins on Wednesday.
"Yes, there will definitely be some impact on gold retail
sales," said Dick Poon, general manager of refiner and dealer
Heraeus Metals in Hong Kong.
"Usually there are a lot of Chinese tourists that come to
Hong Kong for the holiday and end up buying jewellery, but this
time they might be turned off by the protests."
China is the biggest buyer of gold, and any drop in consumer
demand there could fail to support any rally in prices.
Spot gold was steady at $1,218.76 an ounce by 0642
GMT, after falling as much as 0.3 percent earlier in the day.
The dollar strength and continued recovery in the U.S.
economy have kept investor interest in gold in check. Holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 1.20 tonnes to 772.25 tonnes on
Friday - the lowest since December 2008.
The dollar hit a four-year peak against a basket of major
currencies on Monday.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures and
option bets in gold to their smallest since January in the week
up to Sept. 23, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Among other precious metals, palladium gained about 1
percent, while silver eased.
PRICES AT 0642 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1218.76 -0.25 -0.02
Spot silver 17.5 -0.11 -0.62
Spot platinum 1299.5 2.5 0.19
Spot palladium 780.35 8.25 1.07
Comex gold 1219.6 4.2 0.35
Comex silver 17.525 -0.012 -0.07
Euro 1.2682
DXY 85.676
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez,
Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)