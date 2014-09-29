* U.S. consumer spending rises in August
* Hong Kong protests seen a threat to China's growth
* HK gold retail sales could suffer -trader
(Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates
market activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 Gold prices dropped on
Monday after U.S. consumer spending data pointed to a
strengthening economy, but losses were limited as pro-democracy
protests in Hong Kong added to worries about growth in China.
Mass protests in Hong Kong stirred unrest in the global
financial hub and in China, which rules its special
administrative region under a "one country, two systems" formula
that accords the territory only a degree of democracy. Global
shares broadly fell.
Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending rose 0.5 percent in
August, offering the latest suggestion that years of
exceptionally low interest rates have finally pushed the economy
into a higher gear.
"It's hard to see any major upside from here. From a macro
point of view, the attention is pretty much focused on the
strength of the U.S. economy and the dollar," said Mitsubishi
Corp strategist Jonathan Butler.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,217.20 an ounce
by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for
December outperformed spot, settling up $3.40 at
$1,218.80 an ounce.
The dollar index turned flat after hitting a four-year
peak hit earlier in the day as the market looked ahead to a
series of important economic data, culminating in the release on
Friday of U.S. September non-farm payrolls.
The bigger impact on gold prices could still come from U.S.
data as market players seek to gauge the strength of the economy
and its impact on Federal Reserve policy.
Strong economic data could prompt the U.S. central bank to
raise interest rates faster and sooner than expected, which
could boost the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.
Unrest in Hong Kong also could hit retail sales in the
region, a hot spot for tourists from mainland China, especially
during the one-week National Day holiday that begins on
Wednesday, bullion dealers said.
China is the world's biggest buyer of gold, and a drop in
consumer demand there could undermine any rally in gold prices.
As a gauge of wider investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 1.20 tonnes to their lowest since
December 2008 at 772.25 tonnes on Friday.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5 percent
to $17.53 an ounce, just above a four-year low of $17.30 hit on
Sept. 22.
Platinum edged up 0.6 percent to $1,304.49 an ounce,
after earlier hitting its lowest since June 2013 at $1,289.90.
Palladium gained 1.9 percent to $785.20 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Clarke, Jane Baird and Cynthia Osterman)