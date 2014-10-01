SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold extended losses on
Wednesday to trade near a nine-month low and looked likely to
break below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar gained
in strength.
The absence of top buyer China, which begins a week long
holiday from Wednesday, is also likely to add pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,206.90 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, its fourth straight session of losses. The metal
had fallen to $1,204.40 in the previous session - its lowest
since early January.
* The metal slid 6 percent in September, its sharpest
monthly drop since June 2013, and also logged its first
quarterly loss of the year.
* Bullion and other precious metals have been weighed down
by the strength in the dollar, which is close to a four-year
peak against a basket of currencies.
* A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated precious
metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
* Expectations of an earlier rate hike in the United States
have also clobbered gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
* Reflecting waning investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell
2.39 tonnes to 769.86 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since
December 2008.
* Markets in top buyer China are closed for a week from
Wednesday for the National Day holiday. This weakens a key
support for gold during Asian trading hours, potentially pushing
the metal to drop below a key psychological level of $1,200 an
ounce.
* Investors were also eyeing political unrest in Hong Kong
for its impact on equities, and possibility of safe-have bids
for gold.
* Thousands of pro-democracy protesters thronged the streets
of Hong Kong early on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the
pro-Beijing government that has called the action illegal and
vowed to press ahead with National Day celebrations.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off on the back foot on Wednesday as
continued civil unrest in Hong Kong sapped confidence, while the
dollar index was in sight of a four-year high after marking its
best quarterly gain in six years.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Sep
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Sep
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Sep
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Sep
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.9 -1.84 -0.15
Spot silver 16.91 -0.03 -0.18
Spot platinum 1281.76 -11.34 -0.88
Spot palladium 769.25 0.35 0.05
Comex gold 1207.6 -4 -0.33
Comex silver 16.92 -0.137 -0.8
Euro 1.2623
DXY 85.953
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)