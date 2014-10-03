SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold was poised for a fourth weekly loss in five on Friday as the dollar rallied to another weekly gain, while robust U.S. economic data also curbed the metal's safe-haven appeal. All eyes were now on U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday for more clues about the strength of world's biggest economy and its impact on monetary policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,212.15 an ounce by 0045 GMT. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week * Silver, platinum and palladium were all headed for a fifth weekly decline in a row. * Precious metals have been hit by the strength in the dollar, which is headed for a 12th consecutive weekly gain against a basket of major currencies. * The dollar has been boosted by strong economic data and speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner and faster than expected. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a sign the labour market may be tightening. * Meanwhile, pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong provided some support to gold this week, helping it recover from a nine-month low but not enough to reverse losses from a stronger dollar. * SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 1.19 tonnes to 767.47 tonnes on Thursday - a new low since December 2008. * With top buyer China away on National Day holiday, gold is not getting much support from the physical markets either. * Saudi Arabia's retail gold merchants used to look forward to brisk sales during the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca but lingering economic hardships since the Arab Spring have left shops eerily empty this year, retailers said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday despite a late bounce on Wall Street with sentiment staying fragile as the civil unrest in Hong Kong and caution ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report kept investors on edge. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep 0900 Euro zone Retail Sales Aug 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep 1230 U.S. International trade Aug 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1212.15 -1.15 -0.09 Spot silver 17.03 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1248.25 -11.35 -0.9 Spot palladium 767 2.3 0.3 Comex gold 1212.9 -2.2 -0.18 Comex silver 17.055 0.008 0.05 Euro 1.2659 DXY 85.698 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)