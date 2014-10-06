* Gold rebounds after hitting 15-month low earlier
* Dollar index retreats from near 4-year high, Europe shares
gain
* Silver, platinum rebound after hitting multiyear lows
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 6 Gold rose 1.4 percent on
Monday, its biggest one-day gain in two months, as the dollar's
sharp retreat sparked fresh physical demand and short covering
after bullion earlier hit a 15-month low, traders said.
Other precious metals rebounded broadly as the dollar's
rally took a breather on profit-taking that emerged after
Friday's jobs report reinforced the view the Federal Reserve
would raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015. The U.S. dollar
index fell 0.8 percent.
Earlier on Monday, the yellow metal fell to its weakest
since late June 2013, within reach of a four-year low at $1,180
an ounce. On Friday, gold entered into a correction phase,
defined as a 10 percent drop from its most recent high at $1,345
reached in July.
"Gold's drop below $1,200 an ounce is sparking some more
physical buying, especially from (Asia)," said Edmund Moy, chief
strategist for California-based Fortress Gold, a provider of
bullion-backed retirement accounts.
Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,206.80 an ounce by
2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT), having earlier hit a 15-month low at
$1,183.46.
U.S. COMEX gold futures settled up $14.40 at
$1,207.30 an ounce in heavy trading volume.
On Friday, the dollar index soared over 1 percent after the
Labor Department said U.S. hiring accelerated in September and
the unemployment rate fell to a six-year low.
Analysts noted, however, the report bore a large caveat in
the form of persistently stagnant wages. Average hourly earnings
actually slipped a penny last month.
"The spate of economic news has put downward pressure on
gold, but the payrolls report might have painted a much better
picture for the job market what it really is," Moy said.
The absence of top gold consumer China is weighing on the
physical market, which usually sees a pick up in demand from
jewelers and retail investors when prices fall.
China's financial markets, shut for a national holiday, will
reopen on Wednesday. Markets in Singapore, a key bullion trading
center in southeast Asia, were also closed for a public holiday.
Among other precious metals, platinum was up 1.7
percent at $1,236.10 an ounce, having earlier fallen to
$1,183.25. The metal, mainly consumed as auto catalytic
converters, slid 6.3 percent last week in its biggest weekly
decline since December 2011.
Palladium rose 1.5 percent to $764.25 an ounce,
having touched its lowest since late February at $732.75. The
metal has dropped 17 percent from $910 last month, its biggest
monthly decline since February 2011.
Silver climbed 2.9 percent to $17.26 an ounce after
earlier hitting $16.66, its weakest since March 2010.
