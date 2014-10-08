* Gold extends gains to third session
* Asian stocks slip, safe-haven assets get boost
* China returns from holiday, premiums tick higher
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold extended gains to a third
session on Wednesday as growing concerns over the global economy
prompted safe-haven bids, while the return of top consumer China
from a week-long holiday also lifted prices.
Other safe-haven assets such as bonds and the Japanese yen
also got a boost as Asian stocks fell and oil prices were mired
near their lowest in more than two years.
"For the moment, it does look like gold could see some more
upside due to the risk averse sentiment," said a precious metal
trader in Hong Kong. "But I would still bet that prices would
drop back to $1,180 than sustain these gains."
Spot gold rose further above the key level of $1,200
per ounce, gaining 0.5 percent to $1,214.20 an ounce by 0639
GMT. The metal dropped to $1,183.46 earlier in the week - its
lowest since June 2013.
Gold is well-bid as stocks fell after the International
Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the
third time this year on Tuesday, warning of weaker growth in
core euro zone countries, Japan and big emerging markets like
Brazil.
Equities were also hurt as German industrial output fell far
more than expected in August, posting its biggest drop since the
financial crisis in early 2009, the latest figures to raise
question marks about Europe's largest economy.
"Despite a pause in the recent sell-off for gold and the
possibility of a short covering rally, the bullish outlook on
the dollar is likely to constrain any potential bullion
rallies," HSBC analyst James Steel said.
The dollar has gained in recent weeks on speculation that
the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner and faster
than expected.
Markets will be eyeing minutes of the Fed's last policy
meeting due later on Wednesday for clues on when the U.S.
central bank could raise rates. Higher rates would dent demand
for gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
For now, bullion investors were keenly watching the Shanghai
Gold Exchange to gauge buying interest in China, the top buyer
of the metal. Chinese markets had been closed for a week for the
National Day holiday.
Premiums on the exchange - the platform for all physical
trades in China - were about $5-$6 an ounce above global spot
prices on Wednesday, compared with about $3 before Chinese
markets closed for the holiday.
Sustained robust buying from China could support a rally in
gold.
PRICES AT 0639 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1214.2 5.46 0.45
Spot silver 17.23 0.09 0.53
Spot platinum 1257.2 5.6 0.45
Spot palladium 784.7 5.5 0.71
Comex gold 1214.7 2.3 0.19
Comex silver 17.245 0.005 0.03
Euro 1.2627
DXY 85.886
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)