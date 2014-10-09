SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Gold climbed to its highest in
nearly two weeks on Thursday as expectations of an early hike in
U.S. interest rates eased and the dollar lost traction after the
release of minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to $1,223.61 an ounce early on
Thursday, before paring gains to trade down 0.2 percent at
$1,219.30 by 0036 GMT. The metal had risen for three days in a
row before Thursday.
* U.S. gold futures jumped over 1 percent to
$1,224.30 - also close to a two-week peak, while silver futures
rose nearly 2 percent.
* Fed officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S.
economic progress, but the minutes of their last policy meeting
show they are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual
threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
* The minutes of the Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on
Wednesday, expressed concern the rising dollar could slow a
needed rebound in inflation, and also highlighted economic
turmoil in Europe and Asia.
* The minutes prompted investors to bet that the Fed is in
no rush to tighten after years of monetary stimulus.
* The U.S. dollar, which has risen in the last 12
weeks, hit a two-week low, boosting gold's appeal.
* Bullion investors had feared that strong U.S. economic
data would prompt the Fed to boost rates soon, a move that would
dent demand for non-interest-bearing gold.
* Despite the uptick in gold prices this week, sentiment
remained bearish as gold remains close to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market
sentiment, fell 5.38 tonnes to 762.09 tonnes on Wednesday -- the
lowest since December 2008.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks soared and the dollar fell on Wednesday on a
wave of investor relief after the Fed said it does not plan to
hike interest rates before the economy can support an increase.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Aug
0645 France Trade data Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1219.3 -1.9 -0.16
Spot silver 17.37 0.03 0.17
Spot platinum 1263.81 -9.89 -0.78
Spot palladium 797.25 -1.85 -0.23
Comex gold 1219.8 13.8 1.14
Comex silver 17.375 0.311 1.82
Euro 1.2724
DXY 85.341
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)