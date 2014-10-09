* Gold extends gains to fourth session
* Dollar index dips, near two-week low
* Short squeeze could lift gold prices higher - trader
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Gold climbed to its highest in
nearly two weeks on Thursday as expectations of an early hike in
U.S. interest rates eased and the dollar lost traction after the
release of minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Spot gold rose to $1,227.40 an ounce early on
Thursday, before paring some gains to trade up 0.4 percent at
$1,226.39 by 0620 GMT.
The fourth straight day of gains took gold further away from
a 15-month low of $1,183.46 hit on Monday.
U.S. gold futures jumped over 1.5 percent to
$1,227.80, also close to a two-week peak, while silver futures
rose more than 2 percent.
"The market was on the short side and the current move is a
squeeze not just in gold but all precious metals," said a
bullion trader in Sydney.
"We might go a little higher from here, maybe up to
$1,230-$1,240, but around those levels gold is a good sell. With
equities still holding up, we would look for lower gold prices
by year end," the trader said.
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday after U.S. stocks soared
overnight, with major indexes posting their biggest one-day
jumps of 2014.
The boost came from the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on Wednesday. The minutes showed
that Fed officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S.
economic progress, but they are struggling with how to come to
grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global
slowdown.
That prompted investors to bet that the Fed is in no rush to
tighten after years of monetary stimulus.
The U.S. dollar, which has risen in the past 12
consecutive weeks, hit a near two-week low, further boosting
gold's appeal.
Bullion investors had feared that strong U.S. economic data
would prompt the Fed to boost rates soon, a move that would dent
demand for non-interest-bearing gold.
Despite the uptick in gold prices this week, sentiment
remained bearish as gold remains close to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market
sentiment, fell 5.38 tonnes to 762.09 tonnes on Wednesday - the
lowest since December 2008.
"Despite the new interpretation of the minutes we still
believe that the Fed's window to raise rates will be in the
first half of 2015 and so do not see anything significantly
changing in terms of the gold outlook," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
PRICES AT 0620 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1226.39 5.19 0.42
Spot silver 17.51 0.17 0.98
Spot platinum 1275.25 1.55 0.12
Spot palladium 801.75 2.65 0.33
Comex gold 1226.8 20.8 1.72
Comex silver 17.51 0.446 2.61
Euro 1.2735
DXY 85.232
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju
Dwarakanath)