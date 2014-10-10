SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold retained gains from a
four-day rally on Friday and was headed for its best week in
nearly four months as a slump in equities and growing worries
over the global economy attracted safe-haven bids for the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was holding steady at $1,224.06 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, after gaining for four straight sessions.
* The metal has risen 2.8 percent for the week, its best
since the week ended June 20, after recovering from a
15-month-low reached earlier this week.
* Silver, platinum and palladium were
all set to snap a five-week losing streak.
* Wall Street stocks slumped 2 percent on Thursday on
anxieties about global economic growth, while oil prices fell to
a two-year low.
* Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut its
global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year,
warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and
big emerging markets like Brazil.
* Recent data from the United States has pointed towards a
strengthening economy, but disappointing data from Germany -
Europe's biggest economy - has investors worried about recession
in the euro zone.
* That prompted investors to pile on to gold, which is often
seen as a safe-haven asset.
* Weakness in the dollar, which is poised to a snap a
12-week winning streak, also boosted bullion's appeal.
* Meanwhile, CME Group lowered COMEX 100 Gold Futures
initial margins for speculators by 13 percent to $4,400 per
contract, and cut COMEX 5000 Silver Futures initial margins by
15.4 percent to $6,050 per contract.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares drooped and the euro stayed on the back foot
early on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that
a recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global
economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output Aug
0800 Italy Industrial output Aug
1230 U.S. Import prices Sep
1230 U.S. Export prices Sep
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.06 0.31 0.03
Spot silver 17.34 0.04 0.23
Spot platinum 1259.99 -3.61 -0.29
Spot palladium 790.5 -0.2 -0.03
Comex gold 1224.6 -0.7 -0.06
Comex silver 17.35 -0.068 -0.39
Euro 1.2692
DXY 85.519
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)