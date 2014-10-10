* Gold steady after four-day rally
* Asian shares slip, oil at multi-year lows
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold retained gains from a
four-day rally on Friday and was headed for its best week in
nearly four months as a slump in equities and growing worries
over the global economy attracted safe-haven bids for the metal.
Spot gold was steady at $1,223.20 an ounce by 0641
GMT, after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of $1,233.20 in the
previous session.
The metal has risen more than 2.7 percent for the week, its
best since the week ended June 20, after recovering from a
15-month-low under $1,200 hit on Monday.
Silver, platinum and palladium were all
set to snap five-week losing streaks.
"In the short term, I think gold will be around $1,220,
supported by the market sentiment after the release of the Fed
minutes," said Chen Min, a precious metals analyst at Jinrui
Futures in Shenzhen, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"It is likely to test a resistance level at $1,240 and could
fall below $1,200 before the end of the year."
The minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed that officials are struggling with how to come
to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global
slowdown. They also highlighted economic turmoil in Europe and
Asia.
The minutes prompted investors to bet that the U.S. central
bank is in no rush to tighten after years of monetary stimulus.
Higher interest rates could have hurt demand for gold, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
A softer dollar, weak economic data from Germany, and a
lower economic growth forecast by the International Monetary
Fund this week also prompted investors to pile into gold.
Asian shares drooped and oil prices fell to a near four-year
low on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that a
recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global
economy.
In the physical markets, Chinese premiums
were steady around $5-$6 an ounce on the Shanghai Gold Exchange,
indicating buying interest from the top consumer of the metal.
China had been away on a week-long holiday but its return at
mid-week provided much-needed support from the physical markets.
Demand in India, the second biggest buyer of gold, is also
set to increase on festivals and the wedding season.
PRICES AT 0641 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1223.2 -0.55 -0.04
Spot silver 17.28 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1259.25 -4.35 -0.34
Spot palladium 791.25 0.55 0.07
Comex gold 1223.6 -1.7 -0.14
Comex silver 17.31 -0.108 -0.62
Euro 1.2685
DXY 85.564
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
