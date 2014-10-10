* Dollar index rises, recovers losses earlier in week
* Stock markets slip sharply, oil hits multi-year lows
* Platinum posts biggest weekly gain in a year
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 10 Gold edged lower on
Friday as a rise in the dollar capped four days of gains, though
the metal remained supported around the $1,220 level by the
prospect of a widespread economic slowdown that could keep
interest rates low.
Strength in the U.S. currency drove commodities lower across
the board, with Brent crude oil futures earlier tumbling more
than 1 percent towards a four-year low, while worries about the
world economic outlook hit stock markets.
Brent crude ended slightly higher and S&P 500 index tumbled
more than 1 percent.
Even with the Friday's weakness, gold posted its biggest
weekly rise in four months at 2.8 percent, helped by easing
fears over interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and
tumbling equity prices.
"Gold's recent gains are attributed to a covering of short
positions from momentum investors which led to a pare back in
losses from the year-to-date low of $1,183 an ounce on Oct 6,"
said James Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold was down 30 cents at $1,223.45 an ounce by
3:58 p.m. EDT (1958 GMT), while U.S. COMEX gold futures
for December delivery settled down $3.60 an ounce at $1,221.70.
Gold hit a 15-month low of $1,183.46 on Monday after last
week's strong U.S. jobs data fueled talk that U.S. interest
rates could rise sooner rather than later.
The gold recovery gained momentum after minutes of the Fed's
September meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that officials
were struggling with how to deal with the dual threats of a
stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
The minutes prompted investors to bet that the U.S. central
bank is in no rush to tighten policy after years of monetary
stimulus. Higher interest rates would hurt demand for gold, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
The dollar rose on Friday, but ended a record-length rally
with its first weekly fall in three months after Fed
policymakers warned about the impact of the currency's strength.
On the main markets for physical gold, dealers reported a
pick-up in Indian demand ahead of the Diwali festival, a key
bullion-buying period.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $17.33 an ounce, while spot platinum was down
0.8 percent at $1,254 an ounce, and spot palladium was
down 1.3 percent at $780.10 an ounce.
Platinum prices, which tumbled to their lowest in five years
on Monday in sympathy with gold, still posted their biggest
weekly gain since February, up 3.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
David Clarke and Jane Baird)