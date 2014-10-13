SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Gold jumped sharply in early
Asian hours on Monday as the global economic outlook continued
to worry investors, who sought safety in bullion amid a sell-off
in equities and the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to a high of $1,231.95 an ounce
before trading up 0.5 percent at $1,229.50 an ounce by 0031 GMT.
* The metal posted a 2.7 percent jump last week - its best
week in nearly four months, helped partly by a sell off in the
dollar after 12 straight weekly gains.
* Silver, platinum and palladium also
gained.
* Disappointing economic data from Europe and slowing growth
in China have prompted investors to sell equities. The
International Monetary Fund last week cut its global economic
forecast, while Federal Reserve officials also expressed concern
over the global outlook, which could impact their plan to
increase interest rates.
* Stocks in major global markets closed out one of their
worst weeks of the year on Friday, with an index of global
equities hitting an eight-month low, and oil slumping to a
four-year low.
* Gold is often seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets such as equities.
* Despite the recent gains, however, investor interest in
the precious metal remains near multi-year lows due to the
prospects of higher U.S. interest rates that could dent the
appeal for non-interest-bearing gold.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market sentiment, said
its holdings fell 2.64 tonnes to 759.44 tonnes on Friday - its
lowest since December 2008.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures
and option bets in gold for an eighth straight week, as a dollar
rally and better U.S. economic outlook pressured bullion prices,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
* Japanese financial markets are closed on Monday and other
major centres including the United States and Canada will be
partially, or fully, shut for holidays as well.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks got off to shaky start on Monday in step with
a steep decline on Wall Street as worries about global economic
growth sapped confidence, keeping crude oil prices stuck near
four-year lows.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Trade data Sep
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep
PRICES AT 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1229.5 6.52 0.53
Spot silver 17.46 0.12 0.69
Spot platinum 1270 19.5 1.56
Spot palladium 785.48 6.48 0.83
Comex gold 1230 8.3 0.68
Comex silver 17.47 0.167 0.97
Euro 1.2641
DXY 85.688
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)