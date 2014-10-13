* U.S. gold futures jump 1 percent
* Asian stocks tumble, dollar index also weak
* Dovish comments from Fed officials boost gold
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Gold prices jumped sharply in
Asia on Monday as worries over the global economic outlook sent
investors scuttling towards safe-haven bullion amid a selloff in
equities and the dollar.
Asian stocks stumbled to seven-month lows on Monday, while
crude oil prices were pinned near a four-year trough. Gold is
often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such
as equities.
Spot gold rose to a near-four-week high of $1,237.30
an ounce before paring some gains to trade up 0.9 percent at
$1,234.20 at 0644 GMT.
U.S. gold futures jumped to $1,238, their highest
since Sept. 17. Silver, platinum and palladium
also gained.
Gold's first leg up on Monday came during early Asian hours
when liquidity was thin. Japan, which is usually active early in
the Asian day, was closed for a public holiday.
"A few stops were triggered this morning once we hit
$1,225," said a precious metals trader in Hong Kong. "With the
dollar and equities under pressure, and what is seen as dovish
comments from Federal Reserve officials over the weekend, it
looks like gold could see some more upside."
"We are expecting a move up to the $1,240-50 area, though we
would be sellers there."
Concerns over the global economy have risen in the past few
days after weak data from Europe and lowered global growth
forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.
Fed officials also expressed concern over the global
economy, which could have an impact on the timing of an eventual
rise in U.S. interest rates.
Most notably, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the
effort to normalise U.S. monetary policy after years of
extraordinary stimulus may be hampered by the global outlook.
A delay in raising interest rates would be seen as positive
for gold, a non-interest-bearing asset, and negative for the
dollar.
The greenback snapped a 12-week winning streak on Friday,
and remained under pressure on Monday.
"Gold is going to be doubly influenced by both the equity
markets and the dollar over the course of the week. We suspect
that both will continue to drop over the short term, offering a
measure of support to prices," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward
Meir.
"In addition, gold's technical picture looks slightly more
constructive," he said.
Despite the recent gains, however, investor interest in the
precious metal remains near multi-year lows.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market
sentiment, fell 2.64 tonnes on Friday to 759.44 tonnes, its
lowest level since December 2008.
SINGAPORE CONTRACT
Singapore launched 25 kg gold contracts on Monday, becoming
the latest Asian country to start exchange-traded contracts with
the aim of providing a regional benchmark price.
The most-active contract expiring on Tuesday
closed at $39.685 per gram, or $1,234.20 per ounce, on the
Singapore Exchange.
The launch comes as Asia, home to the world's top two gold
buyers - China and India, has been clamouring to gain pricing
power over the metal and challenge the dominance of London and
New York in trading.
China, the biggest buyer and producer, last month launched a
gold exchange open to foreign players for the first time with an
aim to set a yuan-denominated price benchmark. CME Group
is also set to launch a physically deliverable futures contract
in Hong Kong later this year.
PRICES AT 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1234.2 11.22 0.92
Spot silver 17.52 0.18 1.04
Spot platinum 1262.25 11.75 0.94
Spot palladium 788.75 9.75 1.25
Comex gold 1234.9 13.2 1.08
Comex silver 17.55 0.247 1.43
Euro 1.2674
DXY 85.559
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Alan
Raybould and Prateek Chatterjee)