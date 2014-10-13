* Gold rises for fifth session in six
* Singapore launches 25kg gold contracts
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall
(Updates markets activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 Gold rose on Monday as
the dollar fell on uncertainty about global economic growth,
while the prospect of more economic stimulus from China
increased bullion's investment appeal.
The yellow metal posted its fifth rise in the past six
sessions after the dollar index fell on growth concerns
and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait longer to hike
interest rates. Last week, the greenback notched its biggest
weekly loss in six months.
Also underpinning gold was Chinese economic data for the
third quarter suggesting the economy likely grew at its weakest
pace in more than five years. Investors speculated Beijing might
roll out more stimulus measures. Gold got a boost from a strong
rebound in Chinese imports of industrial commodities in
September.
Some market watchers said bullion was vulnerable to more
losses on an improving U.S. economic outlook. Last week, the
metal tumbled to $1,183.46, near a four-year low, following
strong U.S. jobs data for September.
"While the potential for a short-covering rally could see
gold extend its gains, we believe the bounce is likely to be
short-lived and remain cautious given the headwinds the macro
environment presents," said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst
at Barclays Capital in New York.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,231.50 an ounce by
2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT) after hitting $1,237.30, its highest in
nearly four weeks.
Last week, gold posted its biggest weekly gain in four
months, rising 2.7 percent.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
at $1,230 an ounce, up $8.30 in lighter-than-usual turnover,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gains in gold, usually seen as a hedge against oil-led
inflation, were limited by sliding Brent crude oil prices to
their lowest since 2010.
Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a proxy for market
sentiment, fell 2.64 tonnes on Friday to 759.44 tonnes, its
lowest since December 2008.
In Asian gold trading, Singapore launched 25 kg (around 804
ounces) gold contracts on Monday, the latest Asian country to
start exchange-traded contracts with the aim of providing a
regional benchmark price.
Asia, home to the world's top two gold buyers, China and
India, has been clamoring to gain pricing power over the metal
and challenge the dominance of London and New York in trading.
Among other precious metals, silver inched up 1 cent
to $17.35 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.9 percent to
$1,261.74 an ounce, and palladium gained 0.5 percent to
$783 an ounce.
