SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold retained sharp gains on
Tuesday to trade near its highest in four weeks, boosted by
falling appetite for risk as equities and the dollar tumbled on
global growth worries.
The sell-off in the stock markets saw the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) attracting investors for
the first time in a month after heavy outflows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,235.16 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after jumping 1.1 percent in the previous session
when it also hit a four-week peak of $1,237.30.
* Other precious metals were well-supported due to the
weaker dollar.
* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as
the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the
greenback posted its worst day in a year after comments from
Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest
rate hikes.
* Fed officials said over the weekend that a sharp slowdown
in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S. interest
rates. Higher rates would have boosted the dollar, but dented
the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.
* Those remarks followed soft industrial data out of
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, and lowered global
growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.
* Assets such as gold and the Japanese yen gained as
investors sought safety from riskier assets such as equities.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the No.1 gold ETF and a
good proxy for investor sentiment, rose 1.79 tonnes to 761.23
tonnes on Monday - the fund's first inflow since Sept. 10.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a
barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle
East producers signalled they would keep output high even if
that meant lower prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Current account Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1235.16 -1.64 -0.13
Spot silver 17.46 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1269.5 9.7 0.77
Spot palladium 783.2 4.5 0.58
Comex gold 1235.7 5.7 0.46
Comex silver 17.495 0.15 0.86
Euro 1.2717
DXY 85.349
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)