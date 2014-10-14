SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold retained sharp gains on Tuesday to trade near its highest in four weeks, boosted by falling appetite for risk as equities and the dollar tumbled on global growth worries. The sell-off in the stock markets saw the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) attracting investors for the first time in a month after heavy outflows. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,235.16 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after jumping 1.1 percent in the previous session when it also hit a four-week peak of $1,237.30. * Other precious metals were well-supported due to the weaker dollar. * Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the greenback posted its worst day in a year after comments from Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest rate hikes. * Fed officials said over the weekend that a sharp slowdown in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S. interest rates. Higher rates would have boosted the dollar, but dented the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold. * Those remarks followed soft industrial data out of Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, and lowered global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. * Assets such as gold and the Japanese yen gained as investors sought safety from riskier assets such as equities. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the No.1 gold ETF and a good proxy for investor sentiment, rose 1.79 tonnes to 761.23 tonnes on Monday - the fund's first inflow since Sept. 10. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle East producers signalled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Current account Aug 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1235.16 -1.64 -0.13 Spot silver 17.46 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1269.5 9.7 0.77 Spot palladium 783.2 4.5 0.58 Comex gold 1235.7 5.7 0.46 Comex silver 17.495 0.15 0.86 Euro 1.2717 DXY 85.349 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)