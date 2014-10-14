* Dollar index firms, pushed up by weak euro zone data
* Brent crude slides 4 pct
* Gold ETFs see first inflows in over a month
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 14 Gold fell on Tuesday as
sliding crude oil prices and a dollar rebound prompted the
bullion market to take a breather following its recent rally.
The energy market slumped further on Tuesday, with U.S. and
Brent crude futures both falling more than 4 percent after the
West's energy watchdog cut its estimates for oil demand this
year and next.
Anxieties about a slowing global economy also sent U.S.
30-year bond yields below 3 percent for the first time since May
2013, while benchmark 10-year yields fell to a 16-month low of
2.18 percent.
"U.S. Treasury yields at these levels are not pointing to a
rosy economy," said Jonathan Jossen, COMEX gold options floor
trader in New York. "Gold and silver should have more upside
after they have spent a long time in the bear market."
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,232.75 an ounce
by 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT) after touching a four-week high of
$1,237.90 an ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
outperformed spot, settling up $4.30 an ounce at $1,234.30 in
lighter-than-usual turnover.
The dollar recovered against a basket of major currencies
after weak economic data out of the euro zone and United Kingdom
underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy.
Last week, the greenback notched its biggest weekly loss in
six months on growth concerns and worries that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may wait longer to raise interest rate.
"It is still all about the U.S. dollar and the interest rate
outlook," said George Gero, vice president at RBC Capital
Markets.
Gold, priced in dollars, becomes more expensive for holders
of other currencies when the U.S. currency strengthens.
With a selloff in equities on Monday, gold-backed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted significant investors for
the first time in a month after heavy outflows, Reuters data
showed.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5
percent at $17.36 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3 percent to
$1,263.75 an ounce, and palladium climbed 1.5 percent to
$790 an ounce.
Platinum group metal investors were digesting comments by
South Africa's mines minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who said he
was considering declaring certain minerals such as coal and iron
ore as "strategic" for the country.
Ramatlhodi dismissed reports that a forthcoming meeting
between Russian and South African officials would lay the
groundwork for an OPEC-style platinum cartel. Russia and South
Africa account for about 80 percent of global production of the
metal.
