SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold retained sharp overnight
gains on Thursday to trade near its highest in over a month as
investors sought safety amid increasing concerns over a slump in
the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,239.90 an ounce by 0025
GMT. The metal rose to its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,249.30
in the previous session, before paring some gains to close up
0.7 percent.
* Stocks took a pounding on Wednesday, although Wall Street
managed to pedal back from its steepest lows after U.S. and
Chinese inflation data fanned worries about a global slowdown.
* Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S.
Treasuries, pushing the benchmark 10-year note's yield as low as
1.865 percent, its lowest level since May 2013. Oil and the
dollar also took a hit.
* Investors were spooked after U.S. retail sales declined in
September as consumers pulled back on spending for a range of
items, while producer prices dropped for the first time in over
a year.
* Weak U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay a
hike in interest rates, a potential boost for
non-interest-bearing gold.
* The disappointing data followed data from China that
showed a drop in China's inflation rate to a five-year low. The
United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks
falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices.
* Safe-haven assets such as bullion, the Japanese yen and
bonds all benefited from the growth fears.
* But concerns still prevailed over how much further gold
could climb after the metal was unable to maintain all of its
gains in the previous session.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 0.27 percent to 759.14 tonnes on
Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* A sharp slide in Japanese stocks led Asian equities down
on Thursday, as a maelstrom of concern about global growth drove
U.S. Treasury yields lower and weighed on the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment Sep
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Oct
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1239.9 -0.67 -0.05
Spot silver 17.4 0 0
Spot platinum 1250.24 -4.06 -0.32
Spot palladium 763 0 0
Comex gold 1240.3 -4.5 -0.36
Comex silver 17.445 -0.019 -0.11
Euro 1.2829
DXY 84.847
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)