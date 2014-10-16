SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Thursday to trade near its highest in over a month as investors sought safety amid increasing concerns over a slump in the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,239.90 an ounce by 0025 GMT. The metal rose to its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,249.30 in the previous session, before paring some gains to close up 0.7 percent. * Stocks took a pounding on Wednesday, although Wall Street managed to pedal back from its steepest lows after U.S. and Chinese inflation data fanned worries about a global slowdown. * Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S. Treasuries, pushing the benchmark 10-year note's yield as low as 1.865 percent, its lowest level since May 2013. Oil and the dollar also took a hit. * Investors were spooked after U.S. retail sales declined in September as consumers pulled back on spending for a range of items, while producer prices dropped for the first time in over a year. * Weak U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay a hike in interest rates, a potential boost for non-interest-bearing gold. * The disappointing data followed data from China that showed a drop in China's inflation rate to a five-year low. The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices. * Safe-haven assets such as bullion, the Japanese yen and bonds all benefited from the growth fears. * But concerns still prevailed over how much further gold could climb after the metal was unable to maintain all of its gains in the previous session. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 0.27 percent to 759.14 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * A sharp slide in Japanese stocks led Asian equities down on Thursday, as a maelstrom of concern about global growth drove U.S. Treasury yields lower and weighed on the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Oct PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1239.9 -0.67 -0.05 Spot silver 17.4 0 0 Spot platinum 1250.24 -4.06 -0.32 Spot palladium 763 0 0 Comex gold 1240.3 -4.5 -0.36 Comex silver 17.445 -0.019 -0.11 Euro 1.2829 DXY 84.847 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)