By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 16 Gold prices were steady on Thursday, supported by renewed worries about a global economic slowdown, but bullion's failure to rally at a time of extreme volatility in equity and energy markets suggested the metal could pull back in the near term.

Economic growth fears hit demand expectations for industrial metals and palladium, which is used mostly by the automobile industry as a catalytic converter. Palladium dropped 5 percent briefly before paring losses.

Gold was underpinned after James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed and a top U.S. central banker, said the Fed should keep buying bonds for longer than planned in the face of volatile markets and falling inflation expectations, even as another Fed policymaker warned against over-reaction.

U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Thursday, rebounding from earlier declines, as a flurry of economic reports eased fears about the potential impact of a weakening global economy on the United States.

"Despite the share prices weakness and the concerns about growth that spread in the financial markets, people do not seem to be returning to the gold market en masse," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,239.61 an ounce at 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), trading in a narrow range of less than $10.

On Wednesday, the metal rose to $1,249.30, its highest in more than a month.

U.S. gold futures settled down $3.60 an ounce at $1,241.20 in heavy turnover.

Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S. Treasury bonds on Wednesday, pushing the yield of the benchmark 10-year bond as low as 1.865 percent, its lowest since May 2013. The 10-year bond yields rebounded on Thursday.

Returns from U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold market, given that the metal pays no interest.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a 14-year low last week and that industrial output rose sharply in September.

But U.S. data has been patchy, with Wednesday's figures for September showing that producer prices dropped for the first time in more than a year and that retail sales also fell.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum fell 0.6 percent to $1,246.50 an ounce, briefly trading at parity with gold. Platinum's value is usually higher than that of gold.

Spot palladium reached an eight-month low of $725.10 an ounce. It was last down 2.9 percent at $741.10.

In other news, the London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, will take charge of London's platinum and palladium pricing, also known as "fixes", from Dec. 1, replacing a teleconference with an electronic platform.

Silver was up 1 cent at $17.41 an ounce. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Peter Galloway)