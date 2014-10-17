* Platinum, palladium recover after sharp losses
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Gold edged higher on Friday
and was poised for a second straight week of gains as persistent
fears over the health of the world economy took a toll on global
equities and the dollar, bringing in safe-haven bids for the
metal.
Platinum and palladium were the biggest precious metal
gainers of the day, recovering about 2 percent from sharp
overnight losses.
Both metals have been pressured lower on concerns about
global growth and weak equity markets, said HSBC analyst James
Steel, noting that investors have built sizable long positions
in platinum and palladium. But the lower prices could also spark
physical buyers looking for bargains, he said.
"Although we saw no evidence of industrial or end user
buying on Thursday's price drop, we anticipate that physical
buying will materialize should the market decline further."
Platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,251.70 an ounce by
0618 GMT. On Thursday, platinum fell below the price of gold for
the first time since April 2013, before paring some losses to
close down 1.3 percent.
Palladium was up over 1 percent at $743.72, after
falling as much as 5 percent in the previous session.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,240 an ounce. The
metal is up about 1.4 percent for the week after reaching a
one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
Gold has been getting a boost along with other safe-haven
assets such as bonds and the Japanese yen on increasing concerns
over the global economy.
"We note near-term resistance at $1,245 and look to a break
of either $1,220 or $1,250 in order to determine the near-term
outlook," ScotiaMocatta said in a note.
Weak data from China and Europe have in particular spooked
markets, though U.S. jobless claims and industrial output data
on Thursday was encouraging.
Dollar weakness has also supported the precious metals group
as the sluggish data stoked worries that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could postpone any increase in higher rates.
A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated assets less
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Asian stocks clawed back some of this week's losses on
Friday after the solid U.S. data calmed turbulence in global
financial markets, though underlying worries about slowing world
economic growth kept investors on edge.
In a sign of higher investor interest, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings rose 0.24 percent to 760.94 tonnes on
Thursday.
In top buyer China, premiums recovered slightly to $2-$3 an
ounce from $1-$2 overnight, indicating higher demand and lending
support to global prices.
PRICES AT 0618 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1240 1.3 0.1
Spot silver 17.37 0.05 0.29
Spot platinum 1251.7 14.3 1.16
Spot palladium 743.72 8.92 1.21
Comex gold 1240.4 -0.8 -0.06
Comex silver 17.395 -0.042 -0.24
Euro 1.2805
DXY 84.904
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
