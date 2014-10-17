* S&P rises 1 percent on strong U.S. housing data
* Dollar rises versus basket of currencies
* Platinum, palladium recover after sharp losses
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 Gold edged lower on
Friday as U.S. equities rebounded, but posted a second straight
weekly gain as concerns over the global economy have raised
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest
rates low for longer.
Palladium rallied 2 percent, partly recovering from
Thursday's losses, as broad-based gains in global markets lifted
demand hopes for the metal mostly used in auto catalytic
converters.
The dollar index rose, and the S&P 500 index
gained about 1 percent after data showed U.S. housing starts and
permits rose in September, a signal the market's modest recovery
is supporting what appears to be growing strength in the broader
economy.
U.S. equities, however, are on track for their fourth
straight weekly decline, their longest streak in more than three
years, on concerns about the economy and the spread of the Ebola
virus.
"Gold has had a good week because just about everything else
has had a bad week," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said. "The
rally has paused today, however, as the wider markets are
wondering whether things really are quite as bad as they thought
they were yesterday."
Spot gold inched down 35 cents to $1,238.70 an ounce
by 2:37 p.m. EDT (1837 GMT).
The metal is up about 1 percent for the week after reaching
a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
U.S. COMEX gold futures settled down $2.20 an ounce
at $1,239 in lighter-than-usual turnover, preliminary Reuters
data shows.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on
Friday after strong data on U.S. consumer sentiment calmed
nerves following a week of severe market volatility.
Also underpinning gold were Thursday's comments by U.S.
central banker James Bullard that the Fed should keep buying
bonds for longer than planned in the face of volatile markets
and falling inflation expectations.
Gold has benefited from the low interest rates and central
banks' liquidity that have prevailed in the years after the 2008
financial crisis.
Despite Friday's drop, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2
percent to 760.94 tonnes, latest data shows.
In spot gold market news, five companies have been
shortlisted to replace the century-old London gold benchmark
with a new electronic system, which is expected to be in place
within the next few months.
Among other precious metals, palladium rose 2.1
percent to $750.10 an ounce. It fell as much as 5 percent to
$725.10 in the previous session.
Platinum was up 1.6 percent at $1,256.74 an ounce.
Spot silver dropped 0.5 percent to $17.24 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Fenton, David Evans, Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)