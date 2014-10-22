SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Gold was trading near its
highest level since early September on Wednesday, supported by
concerns over slower economic growth in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,247.45 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which
was its loftiest since Sept. 10.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,248.10
an ounce.
* China's central bank is likely to hold its line against an
interest rate cut even as economic growth slows to a
quarter-century trough, as the politics of reform influence the
conduct of monetary policy.
* Data released on Tuesday showed the world's second-largest
economy grew an annual 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the
weakest pace since early 2009.
* The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate
bonds on the secondary market and may decide as soon as December
with a view to begin purchases early next year. Policymakers are
desperate to revive the euro zone economy, which is barely
growing.
* The Shanghai Gold Exchange is working on plans for China's
first forwards and options in gold, potentially putting China
ahead in the race to set an Asian pricing benchmark that might
eventually rival the London gold fix.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.18 percent to
751.97 tonnes on Monday - the biggest daily percentage drop in a
year.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro flirted with one-week lows following a Reuters
report that the European Central Bank is considering buying
corporate bonds, while Asian shares tracked strong gains on Wall
Street.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep
1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed consumer prices Sep
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1247.45 -1.69 -0.14 -20.23
Spot Silver 17.46 -0.04 -0.23 -36.94
Spot Platinum 1275.25 2.25 +0.18 -8.45
Spot Palladium 771.88 0.08 +0.01 18.30
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1248.10 -3.60 -0.29 -20.34 2235
COMEX SILVER DEC4 0.18 0.00 -0.25 -99.37 298
Euro/Dollar 1.2712
Dollar/Yen 107.00
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)