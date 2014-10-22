* Gold has solid support at $1,200 -Standard Bank
* Coming up: U.S. consumer prices at 1230 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Gold was trading near its
highest level since early September on Wednesday, supported by
concerns over slower economic growth in China, although
expectations Asian physical demand may slacken kept gains in
check.
Worries over the fate of the global economy heightened this
week after China said third-quarter growth was the slowest since
2009, lifting appetite for safe-haven assets such as gold.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,248.69 an ounce by
0624 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which was
its highest since Sept. 10.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,249.20 an
ounce.
Gold's relative strength reflects the continued uncertainty
in the global economy, said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager at
Standard Bank in Japan.
"Gold and other metals have been a bit oversold and $1,200
is quite a solid support level. We have also seen Chinese buying
this month that has supported gold," said Ikemizu.
Bullion has risen more than 3 percent this month after
tumbling 6 percent in September in what was its steepest monthly
drop since June 2013 following a rally in the U.S. dollar.
Outside China, efforts are underway in Europe to revive a
flagging economy. The European Central Bank is considering
buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide as
soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year.
Jason Cerisola, metals dealer at MKS Group, said in a note
that gold could come under pressure in coming days as demand
from top consumers China and India tapers off.
Buying from India has accelerated in recent weeks ahead of
the Diwali festival on Wednesday.
Precious metals prices 0624 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot Gold 1248.69 -0.45 -0.04
Spot Silver 17.43 -0.07 -0.40
Spot Platinum 1274.25 1.25 +0.10
Spot Palladium 773.20 1.40 +0.18
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1249.20 -2.50 -0.20
COMEX SILVER DEC4 0.17 0.00 -0.51
Euro/Dollar 1.2729
Dollar/Yen 106.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin,
Anand Basu and Joseph Radford)