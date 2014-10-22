* Gold outlook bolstered by uncertainty over growth
* Chinese demand hurt by rising prices-traders
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 22 Gold eased on Wednesday from the
previous day's 6-week peak as the dollar rose to a one-week high
against the euro and on signs of softening physical demand.
Prices were supported however by worries over the outlook
for the global economy, heightened this week after China said
third-quarter growth was the slowest since 2009. That has lifted
appetite for counter-cyclical assets such as gold.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,248.15 an ounce
at 1222 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $2.90 an ounce at $1,248.80. On Tuesday gold
rose to its highest since Sept. 10 at $1,255.20 an ounce.
"Any period of dollar strength is going to weigh on gold,"
Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said. "(But) we've
moved from people having a very bearish sentiment to a more
mixed sentiment, and a more bullish outlook."
"We're getting hints that people are concerned about
deflation, hints that the Federal Reserve may delay interest
rates rises," he said. "We haven't yet necessarily changed to a
position where people are expecting a 10 percent, 20 percent
rally. Until we get that, we may not see the full strength of
general investor flows."
The dollar further pared this month's losses on Wednesday as
the euro fell below $1.27 for the first time in a week, on a
newswire report that at least 11 banks are set to fail the
European Central Bank's stress tests, results of which are due
on Sunday.
European shares edged up, meanwhile, on upbeat company
earnings results and hopes of corporate bond buying by the
European Central Bank.
While gold in the short term is hostage to moves in the
wider markets, its resilience at the $1,180 level, which it
bounced off for a third time earlier this month, is reviving
investors' interest in the metal, analysts said.
GOLD BUYING EASES IN CHINA
Gold buying in number one consumer China has weakened after
prices rose, dealers said, while Indian demand is also likely to
be lower following the festival of Diwali this week.
"The Chinese were sellers today, which was of no real
surprise, but did not chase the market lower," precious metals
house MKS said in a note. "The premium today on the Shanghai
Gold Exchange was a little lower, which was reflective of the
broad-based selling, sitting between $1-$2 over spot."
China and India dominate the world physical gold market,
accounting for more than half of global fabrication demand for
the metal between them.
Spot platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,270 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.1 percent at $772.70
an ounce. Silver was down 0.7 percent at $17.35 an ounce.
Official customs data showed China's platinum imports fell
18.5 percent in September to 8,615 kg, and were down by a
similar percentage in the year to date.
China's silver imports were little changed in September at
243,071 kg, the data showed, while its palladium imports were up
5 percent at 2,050 kg last month and 28 percent year to date.
