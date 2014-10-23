* Bullion falls sharply for second day
* U.S. jobless claims fall
* U.S. equities soar, dollar rises to one-week high
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 23 Gold fell around 1
percent on Thursday as stronger-than-expected economic data and
upbeat corporate results boosted global equity markets, while
the dollar index held near a one-week high and demand for
physical metal eased.
Bullion posted its second straightly daily loss after data
showed new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits held below
300,000 for a sixth straight week last week, suggesting the
labor market was shrugging off jitters over growth.
The S&P 500 index soared more than 1.5 percent in a
broad rally, as strong results from industrial bellwethers
reassured investors that corporations continue to fare well
despite concerns about global economic growth.
However, outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds
suggested investment appetite for bullion was softening,
analysts said.
"We're still having outflows from physically backed gold
funds," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said. "Western investors
still aren't very excited about holding gold."
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,229.12 an ounce
by 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week low
of $1,226.17.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $16.40 an ounce at $1,229.10, with volume in line with its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.3 percent on
Wednesday to 749.87 tonnes, the lowest since late 2008. Outflows
from the fund this week have now topped 11 tonnes, the most of
any week since mid-September.
Global stock markets are now well above last week's lows on
worries about world economic growth. Gold rallied to a six-week
high at $1,255.20 on Tuesday before stock markets turned around.
Physical buying could also slow after the arrival of the
Diwali festival in India, a major gold-buying event, analysts
said.
Precious metals house MKS said in a note that physical
interest from China was short-lived and noted the lack of
follow-through buying. "The recent physical support we have been
seeing from India has now waned as they celebrate during their
festival season," MKS said.
Silver rose 0.6 percent to $17.17 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.5 percent at $1,251.24 an ounce and
palladium climbed 1 percent to $775.40 an ounce.
Full production at Anglo American Platinum's
strike-hit mines in South Africa resumed a month ahead of
schedule in September as operations bounced back from a
five-month strike, the company said on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jane Baird, William Hardy, David Clarke and Jonathan
Oatis)