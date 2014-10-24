SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold dipped for a third
session on Friday and was headed for a weekly loss as a firmer
U.S. dollar and robust economic data dented the metal's appeal
as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,230.48 an ounce
by 0020 GMT, after slipping over 1 percent in the previous two
sessions.
* The metal is headed for a weekly loss of 0.6 percent - its
first drop in three weeks - as the dollar gained after two
weekly declines in a row.
* Palladium was the best performer among precious
metals for the week, with a near 4 percent jump.
* The dollar rallied on Thursday as investors plowed cash
back into riskier asset classes, underpinned by promising U.S.
data and stronger-than-expected manufacturing reports in Europe
and China.
* A strong greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
* Data on Thursday showed that new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits held below 300,000 for a sixth straight
week last week, suggesting the labour market was shrugging off
jitters over a slowing global economy.
* Euro zone businesses performed much better than
forecasters expected this month and China's vast factory sector
grew a shade faster, but U.S. manufacturing activity sputtered
to its slowest since July, underscoring the uneven nature of the
post-crisis global economy.
* The data, however, still managed to calm investor nerves
after fears of a global slowdown prompted a sharp sell-off in
global equities and the dollar, dimming gold's appeal as a
safe-haven.
* In news from the miners, Peruvian precious metals miner
Hochschild posted a decline in third-quarter
production, hit by lower grades at its Pallancata mine and a
two-week strike at its Arcata asset, but said it was still on
track to reach its annual target.
* African Barrick Gold Plc tightened its costs
target for the full year as it increased output while also
cutting jobs to beat the sharp drop in gold prices.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen languished at two-week lows against the dollar
early on Friday, having come under renewed pressure overnight
after an encouraging rally on Wall Street dampened demand for
the safe haven currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China House prices Sep
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3
1400 U.S. New home sales Sep
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1230.48 -1.41 -0.11
Spot silver 17.16 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1250.25 1.65 0.13
Spot palladium 778.25 1.05 0.14
Comex gold 1230.9 1.8 0.15
Comex silver 17.19 0.032 0.19
Euro 1.2647
DXY 85.838
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)