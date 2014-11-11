* Dollar nears 7-year high versus yen
* SPDR holdings hit fresh 6-year low
* U.S. dollar, economic optimism to keep gold under pressure
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 U.S. gold futures extended
losses to a second session on Tuesday, falling towards their
lowest since 2010, as the strength in the dollar hurt demand for
the precious metal as a hedge.
U.S. gold futures dropped 1 percent to $1,145.50 an
ounce, close to a 4-1/2-year low of $1,130.40 reached last week.
They had recovered modestly to trade down 0.6 percent at $1,153
by 0726 GMT.
Spot gold also fell to a session low of $1,145.92
before recovering, following a 2.2 percent drop in the previous
session.
The dollar jumped towards a seven-year high against the yen.
It was also firm against a basket of major currencies after
recouping some of its post-payrolls losses.
Gold's inability to retain a 3 percent jump from Friday
shows investors are selling into rallies, expecting more
downside. A stronger greenback discourages buying of
dollar-denominated gold by holders of other currencies.
"U.S. economic growth in particular looks buoyant and is
likely to drive the dollar even higher, placing downward
pressure on gold," said Danny Laidler, head of the ETF
Securities' Australia & New Zealand operations.
The firm saw $85.8 million of outflows last week from
gold-backed exchange-traded products, reversing the previous
four-weeks of inflows as more investors became bearish on the
metal's prospects, he said.
The bleak investor interest in bullion indicated that
investors expect prices to drop further amid a recovery in the
U.S. economy, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve rising rates
sooner than later and a robust dollar.
Holdings of ETF Securities' rival SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's top gold exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to
725.36 tonnes on Monday - a fresh six-year low.
Gold prices could tumble towards $800 to $900 an ounce, not
seen since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, as the metal is no
longer seen as a decent portfolio diversifier, metals merchant
and hedge fund Red Kite said on Monday.
Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters last week predicted
that prices could fall to $1,000 by the end of the year,
revisiting that level for the first time since 2009.
In the physical markets, buying in top consumer China
remained steady but at subdued levels on Tuesday. Local prices
were about $1-$2 an ounce higher than the global benchmark,
unchanged from the previous session.
PRICES AT 0726 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1153.8 3.67 0.32
Spot silver 15.57 0 0
Spot platinum 1201 9 0.76
Spot palladium 762.75 4.15 0.55
Comex gold 1153 -6.8 -0.59
Comex silver 15.59 -0.081 -0.52
Euro 1.2423
DXY 87.855
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)