SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold was steady on Thursday as investors waited for U.S. data for possible cues, but sentiment remained fragile as optimism over an economic recovery and a strong dollar dimmed bullion's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,159.86 an ounce at 0046 GMT, after easing 0.3 percent the session before. * The metal has seen an intense sell-off since Oct. 31, sliding below the key technical level of $1,180 and then plumbing new 4-1/2-year lows of $1,131.85. It has since recovered modestly on some short-covering, but the outlook remains bearish. * The dollar was trading close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. The greenback has been boosted recently on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and weakness in the euro and the yen. * Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets during economic uncertainty, tends to fall when the greenback and equities are strong. * In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 722.67 tonnes on Wednesday - the seventh straight day of declines. * The holdings are also the lowest in six years. The ETF is seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to its size. * Switzerland's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had found a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals price benchmarks during a cross-market investigation into trading at UBS bank. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. equity prices edged off record highs on Wednesday led by weakness in the financial sector after six global banks were fined a total of $4.3 billion for currency rigging, while the oil market sagged on concerns over a supply glut. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Oct 0530 China Retail sales Oct 0530 China Urban investment Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep 1900 U.S. Federal budget Oct PRICES AT 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1159.86 -0.59 -0.05 Spot silver 15.62 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1194.25 -3.25 -0.27 Spot palladium 771.75 0.25 0.03 Comex gold 1159.4 0.3 0.03 Comex silver 15.62 -0.003 -0.02 Euro 1.2434 DXY 87.826 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)