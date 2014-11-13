SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold was steady on Thursday as
investors waited for U.S. data for possible cues, but sentiment
remained fragile as optimism over an economic recovery and a
strong dollar dimmed bullion's appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,159.86 an ounce at 0046
GMT, after easing 0.3 percent the session before.
* The metal has seen an intense sell-off since Oct. 31,
sliding below the key technical level of $1,180 and then
plumbing new 4-1/2-year lows of $1,131.85. It has since
recovered modestly on some short-covering, but the outlook
remains bearish.
* The dollar was trading close to a four-year peak
against a basket of major currencies. The greenback has been
boosted recently on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates
and weakness in the euro and the yen.
* Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets during economic uncertainty, tends to fall when the
greenback and equities are strong.
* In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 722.67 tonnes on
Wednesday - the seventh straight day of declines.
* The holdings are also the lowest in six years. The ETF is
seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to its size.
* Switzerland's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had
found a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals price
benchmarks during a cross-market investigation into trading at
UBS bank.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. equity prices edged off record highs on Wednesday led
by weakness in the financial sector after six global banks were
fined a total of $4.3 billion for currency rigging, while the
oil market sagged on concerns over a supply glut.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output Oct
0530 China Retail sales Oct
0530 China Urban investment Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep
1900 U.S. Federal budget Oct
PRICES AT 0046 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1159.86 -0.59 -0.05
Spot silver 15.62 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1194.25 -3.25 -0.27
Spot palladium 771.75 0.25 0.03
Comex gold 1159.4 0.3 0.03
Comex silver 15.62 -0.003 -0.02
Euro 1.2434
DXY 87.826
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)