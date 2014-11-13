* Oil tumbles again, decreases need for inflation hedge
* U.S. jobs data dampens appeal of safe-haven gold
* World gold demand dips 3 pct as China buying slides - WGC
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 13 Gold fell on Thursday,
as another sharp pullback in crude oil prices and improving U.S.
jobs data decreased bullion's appeal as a hedge, and continued
outflows from gold-backed ETFs suggested the precious metal is
susceptible to further losses.
Weighing heavily on the gold market was a nearly 4 percent
drop in oil prices after government data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles surged at the delivery point for crude futures. Oil
prices have slumped some 30 percent since Brent hit a June high
above $115 on fears of an oil glut.
Higher U.S. quits rate and new jobless claims remaining near
a 14-year low suggest the U.S. job market is moving toward full
health, undermining gold's appeal as a hedge against economic
uncertainty.
A sell-off since Oct. 31 has sent gold sliding below the key
technical level of $1,180 an ounce to a 4-1/2-year low of
$1,131.85, triggering demand for physical metal from
price-sensitive buyers.
"Physical buyers have responded positively to cheaper prices
despite continued liquidations from the gold-exchange traded
funds," said James Steel, chief metal analyst at HSBC.
However, sharp outflows in gold exchange-traded funds
suggest the metal's price could fall further, Steel said.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,159.59 by 2:38
p.m. EST (1938 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
outperformed spot, settling up $2.40 an ounce at $1,161.50.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the euro on
Thursday. The U.S. unit fell after New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said any premature tightening in
America's monetary policy could hurt the economic recovery.
A run of relatively firm data had raised expectations that
U.S. rates will rise sooner rather than later, pressuring
non-yielding gold. That has already largely been priced into the
metal, analysts said.
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, fell 1.8 tonnes to 722.67 tonnes
on Wednesday, the seventh straight day of declines.
Some support was offered by buying of physical gold in China
overnight, dealers said.
However, the World Gold Council reported on Thursday that
Chinese demand fell heavily in the third quarter, with jewelry
demand down 39 percent and bar and coin buying 30 percent lower.
That helped knock global demand 2 percent lower.
Silver fell 0.5 percent to $15.55 an ounce. Platinum
was down 0.8 percent at $1,187.70 an ounce and palladium
dropped 1 percent at $763.98 an ounce.
