SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold eased on Friday and
looked set to finish lower for a third week in four, as a
resilient dollar and strong U.S. economic data undercut
bullion's appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce
by 0036 GMT. The metal is down 1.5 percent for the week.
* Gold has failed to recover strongly from a 4-1/2-year low
of $1,131.85 hit last week, as a higher dollar has kept it in
check.
* The dollar is trading close to a four-year high,
boosted by strong economic data. Weakness in the yen, which is
at a seven-year low versus the greenback, has also helped.
* The number of new U.S. jobless claims rose last week but
remained near a 14-year low, suggesting the U.S. labour market
was moving toward full health.
* A robust economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to
soon raise interest rates, hurting non-interest-bearing gold.
* The bearishness in bullion's outlook was reflected in
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.3 percent to
720.62 tonnes on Thursday - an eighth straight day of declines
and a six-year low.
* India's Finance Ministry and central bank will reconvene
in a day or two after failing to come to a decision on Thursday
over whether to restrict gold imports after inbound shipments
surged in the past two months, pressuring the country's trade
deficit.
* Any new restrictions could raise local premiums to the
global benchmark and hurt consumer demand. Reduced Indian gold
buying would also pressure global prices, already smarting from
weakening demand in China.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock prices held firm on Thursday after the Dow and
Standard & Poor's 500 reached record intraday highs, while crude
fell below $80 a barrel for the first time in four years on
further signs of a slowdown in China's economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3
1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct
1330 U.S. Import prices Oct
1330 U.S. Export prices Oct
1330 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1159.3 -2.28 -0.2
Spot silver 15.54 -0.06 -0.38
Spot platinum 1190 -1.71 -0.14
Spot palladium 764.03 -1.95 -0.25
Comex gold 1158.4 -3.1 -0.27
Comex silver 15.54 -0.081 -0.52
Euro 1.2467
DXY 87.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)