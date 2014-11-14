* Gold down 2 pct for the week * Dollar hits fresh 7-year high vs yen * Coming up: U.S. Retail sales Oct at 1330 GMT (Adds 1 pct drop, trader comments) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold tumbled 1 percent on Friday and looked likely to finish lower for a third week in four, as a resilient dollar and strong U.S. economic data undercut bullion's appeal as a hedge. The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Friday, and held close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,149.56 an ounce before paring some losses to trade down 0.9 percent at $1,151.50 an ounce by 0708 GMT. It is down 2 percent for the week. U.S. gold futures slid 1 percent, while spot silver and silver futures fell over 2 percent. "Gold is reacting to the move in the dollar-yen. Dollar's highs versus the yen has been a key factor for the last two weeks now," said a trader in Singapore. The metal has failed to recover strongly from a 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85 hit last week, on steady outflows from gold-backed funds. Strong U.S. data on Thursday also hurt gold. The number of new U.S. jobless claims rose last week but remained near a 14-year low, suggesting the U.S. labour market was moving toward full health. A robust economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to soon raise interest rates, hurting non-interest-bearing gold. The bearishness in bullion's outlook was reflected in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.3 percent to 720.62 tonnes on Thursday - an eighth straight day of declines and a six-year low. Traders were also closely tracking developments in No. 2 gold consumer India, where officials are considering curbs on imports. Any new restrictions could raise local premiums against the global benchmark and hurt consumer demand. Reduced Indian gold buying would also pressure global prices, already smarting from weakening demand in China. In news from the physical markets, consumers in Japan sold gold jewellery and bars as yen-priced bullion hit three-month highs and the Japanese currency slid, while buying interest elsewhere in Asia picked up. PRICES AT 0708 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1151.5 -10.08 -0.87 Spot silver 15.28 -0.32 -2.05 Spot platinum 1187.5 -4.21 -0.35 Spot palladium 760.22 -5.76 -0.75 Comex gold 1150.6 -10.9 -0.94 Comex silver 15.285 -0.336 -2.15 Euro 1.2433 DXY 88.039 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair)