SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Gold came under pressure early on Monday as the dollar jumped to a seven-year high against the yen, but the metal managed to hold most of the previous session's short-covering gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,185.14 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after jumping 2.3 percent on Friday, when it also hit a two-week high of $1,193.34. * The gains on Friday, despite strong U.S. economic data on retail sales and consumer sentiment, were from a short-covering rally after bullion marked 4-1/2-year lows earlier in the month. * A stronger greenback and economic optimism could keep gold's gains in check as the metal is often seen as an alternative investment. A robust economy could also prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to soon raise interest rates, hurting non-interest-bearing gold. * Bearish sentiment in the market prevailed. Hedge funds and money managers in gold futures and options slashed their long bets for a third straight week to their least bullish in a month, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the third quarter, but legendary investor George Soros has sharply cut his stake in Barrick Gold Corp and several gold mining company ETFs. * The Swiss National Bank repeated its opposition to a referendum on boosting gold reserves on Saturday, saying a yes-vote would put at risk its efforts to rein in the red-hot franc against the euro for as long as necessary. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Monday after Japan's third quarter GDP unexpectedly contracted, giving the Japanese prime minister a strong excuse to call a snap election and delay a planned sales tax hike. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov 1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1185.14 -2.71 -0.23 Spot silver 16.24 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1203.9 -7.25 -0.6 Spot palladium 764 3 0.39 Comex gold 1184.5 -1.1 -0.09 Comex silver 16.235 -0.079 -0.48 Euro 1.2541 DXY 87.455 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)