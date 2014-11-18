* U.S. gold futures jump 1 pct
* Dollar index slips as euro recovers
* SPDR fund sees first inflow in two weeks
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold jumped to a fresh
two-week peak on Tuesday, moving closer to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level, as a softer dollar increased its appeal
as a hedge.
The dollar slipped against a basket of major
currencies as the euro recovered from losses fuelled by
prospects of further stimulus by the European Central
Bank.
A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Movements in the dollar continue to be the major catalyst
for moves in gold, with sharp rallies predominantly the result
of short-covering," MKS Capital trader James Gardiner said.
"There should be initial support on the downside around
$1,181-82, and on the topside $1,200 will be the key
resistance."
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,195.50 an ounce, its
highest since Oct. 31. U.S. gold futures jumped 1
percent to $1,195.70, also a two-week high.
Gold had dipped earlier in the session as the dollar was
boosted by U.S. economic data showing that while U.S.
manufacturing output rose only modestly, factory activity
rebounded in New York State.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.33 percent to 723.01
tonnes on Monday, the first increase since Nov. 3.
In a reflection of investor sentiment, however, holdings in
the fund - which marks its tenth anniversary on Tuesday - were
still near a six-year low. The ETF counts hedge fund Paulson &
Co as its top investor.
Elsewhere, India's central bank is in talks with the
government to increase curbs on gold imports and an announcement
could come as early as Tuesday, a finance ministry source said.
More curbs could hit demand from India, the second biggest
gold consumer, and add pressure on gold prices.
In top consumer China, local prices held steady at a premium
of $2-$3 an ounce, as buying picked up on steadier prices.
Sustained robust buying could support prices.
PRICES AT 0809 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1194.05 7.81 0.66
Spot silver 16.29 0.19 1.18
Spot platinum 1204 10.1 0.85
Spot palladium 769 1.57 0.2
Comex gold 1193.7 10.2 0.86
Comex silver 16.27 0.213 1.33
Euro 1.2488
DXY 87.739
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)